The Beat Goes On

New Orleans loves to carve out its own seasons. We just ended carnival season, over the summer we like to call it snowball season, and in the fall, we heat up with football season all over town. But right now, I proclaim we are in the heart of music season.

Last month, YLC kicked off Wednesdays at the Square, which continues weekly throughout April, and the music builds from there. The French Quarter Fest is April 10-13, and the month ends with Jazz Fest starting on April 27.

Before all that, I get to start my month at the Saenger Theatre listening to Paul Simon. I am so thrilled that he is starting his “A Quiet Celebration” tour here in New Orleans. I bought tickets for both performances April 4 and 5 to hear him back-to-back.

But while you’re getting your dancing shoes (rain boots for Jazz Fest) ready, let me share with you two other things.

Biz New Orleans is hosting our next publisher’s luncheon on April 23 with a full table of outstanding business leaders, if you would like a seat at a future luncheon, drop me an email at Todd@BizNewOrleans.com.

Second, Renaissance Publishing starts its fall season of football in April every year. We are the publishers of GameDay, the official in-stadium program for all home games at the Caesar Superdome for the New Orleans Saints. This year, the NFL draft is April 24-26 and the release of the Saints season schedule will soon follow. This is when our business goes into high gear securing sponsors for GameDay magazine. We are excited with the off-season changes and look forward to cheering on our new head coach Kellen Moore and the entire Black and Gold.

Hope to see you dancing and networking all month long.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing

P.S. Happy fourth birthday Penelope!