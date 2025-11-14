The Barnett Showcases New JdV Design

NEW ORLEANS — The Barnett, a 234-room hotel at 600 Carondelet Street in New Orleans’ Warehouse Arts District, has completed a comprehensive renovation that includes redesigned guest rooms and suites, a renovated rooftop pool and bar, and updated lobby, dining, and entertainment spaces.

Owned by The Domain Companies and managed by HRI Hospitality, The Barnett is part of JdV by Hyatt, a boutique brand known as “Joie de Vivre,” which groups independently styled hotels that reflect their surrounding neighborhoods and cultural character. The affiliation also connects the hotel to Hyatt’s World of Hyatt loyalty program, offering members benefits such as reward points and personalized services.

“This transformation is about more than a refreshed aesthetic, it’s about creating a space where people want to gather, celebrate, and connect,” said Todd Metzger, general manager. “We want The Barnett to feel like part of the neighborhood’s rhythm — a hotel that reflects New Orleans’ vibrant energy while offering a genuine sense of belonging to everyone who walks through the door.”

Design and Features

The hotel’s redesign incorporates color and texture inspired by French Modernism, Art Deco, and the city’s mosaic street tiles. The lobby references the building’s past as Barnett’s Furniture Store, combining vintage furnishings with new seating and community tables. A restored chestnut upright piano from Steinway Piano Gallery in Metairie anchors the space and will serve as the centerpiece for a summer concert series featuring local pianists.

Guest rooms and suites feature new Sealy Plush 1000 mattresses, upgraded bedding, 60-inch smart TVs, SMEG mini-fridges, locally curated minibars, and enhanced charging ports. Design elements include vintage lighting, custom-painted armoires, and local artwork. Larger suites offer expanded layouts and views of the Warehouse District, with décor referencing the city’s musical heritage.

Art, Music, and Community

The hotel continues its collaboration with local artists, featuring more than 200 custom-painted armoires designed by Roman and Williams and hand-painted by Southern artists. Public spaces include hand-painted signage and mosaic-inspired patterns that reference the city’s artistic heritage.

Good Measure, the hotel’s on-site music venue, hosts regular performances by New Orleans artists spanning jazz, funk, and other local styles. The space is designed as an intimate listening room that connects guests with the city’s live music tradition.

The hotel also houses several small retailers, including Shaw Art and Bespoke Goods—both founded by former staff members who launched their businesses after working at the property.

Dining and Rooftop Updates

The Barnett’s renovation extends to its dining and entertainment spaces, which now highlight a mix of new and established local concepts.

Brutto Americano, opened earlier this year by chef Brian Burns and restaurateur Reno De Ranieri, combines Italian influences with regional Gulf flavors. The menu includes dishes such as Radiatori with Louisiana blue crab, Seared Scallops with fennel and parmesan broth, and Beef and Pork meatballs with ricotta and pepper conserva. The restaurant also offers a four-course, family-style tasting menu and a Friday night “Jazz to Table” series featuring local musicians.

Next door, Seaworthy continues to serve sustainably sourced seafood and cocktails inside a restored Creole cottage. Its new wine program, curated by Chef Josh Boeckelman—a licensed sommelier—expands pairing options and complements the restaurant’s popular oyster happy hour. A six-week Irish music residency adds a new cultural element to the space.

On the roof, High Five has been reintroduced as a poolside bar and lounge with new cabanas, updated furniture, and a refreshed small-plates menu designed for casual dining with panoramic city views.

At street level, All Good Café serves coffee, pastries, and local goods throughout the day. Its adjoining gallery rotates exhibitions by emerging New Orleans artists every six to eight weeks, often featuring opening receptions with the artists in attendance. A newly updated lobby bar completes the lineup with a classic cocktail program rooted in traditional recipes executed with modern technique.

For more information, visit thebarnett.com.