The Barnett & Maison Métier Announce New Leadership

NEW ORLEANS — The Barnett and Maison Métier have announced a series of senior leadership appointments across operations, marketing, sales and food and beverage, alongside a new general manager for Brutto Americano, as the downtown hospitality properties strengthen their management teams.

The appointments bring together experienced hotel and restaurant leaders with backgrounds spanning boutique and luxury properties, sales and revenue strategy, culinary operations, and culture-driven guest experiences, reflecting a broader effort to support growth, elevate service standards and deepen each venue’s identity within the New Orleans market.

The Barnett and Maison Métier operate as sister boutique hotels in downtown New Orleans through a shared management and leadership structure that coordinates operations, programming and guest experiences across both properties which are owned by The Domain Companies.

The Barnett cently completed a comprehensive renovation of the 234-room hotel, updating guest rooms and suites, public spaces, dining venues, and the rooftop pool and bar. Maison Métier has 67 guest rooms and suites, making it a more intimate boutique property.

Todd Metzger

Todd Metzger has been appointed Complex General Manager of The Barnett and Maison Métier.

With nearly two decades of hospitality experience, Metzger is a seasoned hotelier known for elevating guest experiences across iconic rooftops and historic hotels. He joins The Barnett and Maison Métier from Springboard Hospitality where he served as regional vice president of operations. Prior to that, Metzger held the position of general manager with Commune Hotels and Resorts, overseeing three boutique California properties.

Metzger has established himself as a leader in creating, leading and inspiring teams of hospitality professionals. He has also served on the Hotel Council of San Francisco, Visit West Hollywood Board, and recently was nominated as a “Los Angeles Men of Merit” by Los Angeles Magazine for his community involvement.

Bryce Eastwood

Bryce Eastwood has been appointed Complex Director of Marketing of The Barnett and Maison Métier.

Eastwood brings a diverse background of marketing and music with nearly five years of sales and marketing experience and 15+ years of professional music performing experience, perfectly positioning him to lead The Barnett’s cultural, music-forward guest experiences and Maison Métier’s artistic branding.

Eastwood joins the team from Hyatt Centric French Quarter in New Orleans where he held the position of marketing manager and played a key role in building strong marketing strategies and driving revenue. Prior to that, Eastwood served as the sales coordinator at The Eliza Jane Hotel and as a teacher at the Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts.

Betsy Bartholomew

Betsy Bartholomew has been appointed Complex Director of Sales at The Barnett and Maison Métier.

Bartholomew brings over two decades of sales experience to her new role, with a proven track record of top performing leadership, strategic visions, and clientele increase with both lifestyle and branded properties. Bartholomew joins the team from HEI Hotels & Resorts where she served as complex director of sales & marketing. Prior to that, she spent four years as the director of sales at Empire Hospitality in Vancouver, WA.

With this experience, Bartholomew is poised to elevate guest experiences, meet and exceed revenue goals, manage key relationships and identify new target markets for The Barnett and Maison Métier.

Tony Lott

Tony Lott has been appointed Director of Food & Beverage of The Barnett and Maison Métier.

Lott brings over three decades of hospitality leadership experience with a track record of consistently ensuring operational excellence and innovative guest experiences. He joins the team from Meat Market Steakhouses in Palm Beach and Boca Raton, FL where he held the position of managing director, overseeing all food and beverage operations, including large-scale hotel banquet and event services, and increasing revenue through creating innovative dining experiences.

Prior to that, Lott began his culinary career with Emeril Lagasse Restaurant Group where he advanced through multiple roles to become the director of operations. During his time there, Lott oversaw 18 fine dining restaurants across eight states and played a key role in driving corporate growth. Throughout his career, he successfully executed turnarounds, developed award-winning wine programs, and earned multiple James Beard Foundation nominations for outstanding service.

Allison Joiner

Allison Joiner has been appointed General Manager of Brutto Americano, the Italian-inspired restaurant at The Barnett that blends classic Italian techniques with Gulf Coast flavors.

Joiner brings over a decade of experience in fine dining and luxury hospitality to her new role has established herself within the local market as a leader in delivering exceptional guest experiences and building high-performing teams. She joins Brutto Americano from Rizzuto’s Prime in New Orleans where she served as assistant general manager.