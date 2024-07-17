METAIRIE, La. — This month, the Balcony Ballroom celebrates 50 years of hosting wedding receptions and other celebrations at its 300-person capacity facility at 4738 Utica Street near the intersection of I-10 and Clearview Parkway.

The business was founded by Johnny and Valerie Van Vrancken in July 1974. Today, it is operated by a second generation, siblings Jay and Vanessa Van Vrancken, with an assist from longtime general manager Mike Borne, who has been with the company for over 46 years. Another sister, Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, is not active in the business.

Fifty years ago, the elder Van Vranckens repurposed a space that once housed a disco named “The Computer” and a Japanese Steakhouse. From that raw material, they built a home base for a business that has lasted a half-century — and hosted more than 15,000 celebrations — by offering brides and grooms the convenience of an all-inclusive event. For a set fee, couples choose from an in-house supply of linens, floral arrangements, lighting, catering, alcohol and more. The price for an event can range from $14,000 to $30,000 depending on the time of day, day of the week and time of year that it’s being scheduled.

“We are an all-inclusive, full service venue where everything is included in the price, except the cake,” said Vanessa Van Vrancken. “We don’t bake.”

To keep up with the times, the Balcony’s owners have invested in high-tech gear over the years, including lighting that can change the color scheme of the room with the click of a few buttons, and a ballroom that can nearly instantly be reconfigured to house seated ceremonies or standing receptions. This “quick change” capability allows weddings and receptions to happen in the same space.

Over the years, the venue has hosted wedding receptions for notable athletes, business executives, elected officials, musicians and film stars, but the Van Vranckens aren’t naming names.

“We know how to keep a secret,” said Vanessa Van Vrancken.