Louisiana is facing a critical shortage of nurses — especially in rural communities where healthcare resources are already stretched thin. A projected shortfall of approximately 6,000 registered nurses by 2030 represents a 40% gap in the workforce.

While the issue may seem isolated to hospitals or clinics, the nursing shortage is, in fact, a workforce crisis with far-reaching economic and community impacts.

When hospitals can’t fully staff essential roles, the impact is felt in several important ways, including making a region less appealing for companies considering relocation or expansion and slowing the adoption of new care models, telehealth, and other healthcare innovations — sectors that typically attract venture capital and health tech investment. Shortages can also force hospitals and clinics to rely on costly contract or travel nurses.

The solution begins with expanding access to affordable, career-focused healthcare education. By removing barriers to nursing and allied health training, we can build a stronger, more local workforce and ensure all Louisiana communities have the care they deserve.

High-wage, High-demand Careers

Louisiana has one of the highest poverty rates in the nation, with 19.6% of Louisianans living at or below the Federal Poverty Level in 2021. This economic instability significantly hinders access to and affordability of healthcare, particularly in rural areas where poverty is often more concentrated.

Nursing programs can enable individuals to transition from minimum-wage work to high-demand healthcare careers that pay a family-sustaining wage, often in under three years. A new graduate entering the field can earn a strong annual salary — averaging $80,000 in Louisiana for registered nurses — with potential for continued growth.

A New Model for Rural Workforce Development

Challenges like geography, cost and family obligations can make it difficult to pursue a degree through a four-year, on-campus format. Flexible, student-focused learning models can help reduce these barriers and support broader access to education.

A hybrid/online campus approach — combining online coursework with in-person clinical experiences — may offer a more accessible option for some students. This model can reduce the need for long commutes or relocation and provide opportunities for students to apply their learning in hands-on settings.

Students who train within their communities are more likely to remain and care for the community they love. In turn, patients may feel more comfortable receiving care from providers who understand and reflect the communities they serve.

Making Education More Practical and Accessible

Healthcare and higher education can collaborate to make degrees more affordable and accessible. Many hospitals and clinics offer tuition reimbursement to support employee advancement, while colleges often provide tuition discounts to staff at clinical sites that host their students. These partnerships reduce financial barriers and expand access to the clinical training essential for graduating the next generation of healthcare professionals.

The Ripple Effect of a Healthier Workforce

Research shows that increasing the number of registered nurses in a community can reduce hospital readmissions, significantly lowering overall healthcare costs. These improvements contribute directly to stronger local economies. When more people are healthy, employed and insured, every business benefits.

Accessible nursing education also supports the creation of a more diverse and representative healthcare workforce. Patients experience better care when treated by providers who understand their background and culture. This understanding, often referred to as “cultural competency,” fosters trust, enhances communication, reduces disparities and overall provides a better patient experience.

A Call to Action for Louisiana’s Business and Civic Leaders

Of course, no single institution or program will solve the rural nursing shortage alone. It requires ongoing collaboration between education providers, employers, policymakers and civic leaders. Together, we can reimagine how workforce development and higher education align to meet the needs of today’s communities.

That means supporting models of education that are flexible, affordable and aligned with evolving workforce needs. It also means recognizing that conversations about economic development and education are deeply connected — both play a vital role in strengthening communities.

When students can pursue healthcare education closer to home, it may contribute to a stronger local talent pipeline. With continued partnership and investment, we can help expand access to care, support rural health systems, and open more doors for individuals seeking meaningful careers in healthcare.

Sarah Higgins is the regional vice president of operations at Herzing University, a nationally recognized leader in career-focused education. She specializes in expanding access to healthcare and nursing programs for nontraditional students, helping working adults and career changers build meaningful careers.