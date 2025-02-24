The 29th Annual History Symposium Explores Louisiana’s Ports

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Registration is now open for “Navigating the Ports of the Lower Mississippi Valley,” the theme of the Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) 29th annual History Symposium scheduled for April 5.

This year’s symposium underscores the critical and enduring importance of Louisiana’s ports which have shaped the region’s history, economy and culture.

For centuries, control over the movement of goods through Louisiana’s ports has been paramount. From the earliest French and Spanish explorers to today’s global corporations, the ability to export and import has been, and continues to be, essential for the state’s survival and prosperity.

The 2025 History Symposium will delve deep into this crucial narrative, examining the complex interplay between commerce, environmental security, labor dynamics and the evolution of port cities.

“This symposium is not just a historical reflection; it’s a vital exploration of the forces that have shaped and continue to shape Louisiana,” said Daniel Hammer, HNOC president and CEO. “Understanding the history of our ports is understanding the very foundation of our region’s economic and cultural identity. This is a unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights into the past, present and future of Louisiana’s maritime significance.”

A distinguished lineup of speakers will illuminate the multifaceted history of Louisiana’s ports and maritime traffic:

Thomas J. Adams, Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies and History, University of South Alabama

Dr. Darryl G. Barthé Jr., Lecturer of History and Visiting Researcher, Dartmouth College

Donald F. Boesch, Professor Emeritus, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

Richard Campanella, professor of Geography and Associate Dean for Research, Tulane School of Architecture

Glenn A. Chambers, Professor of History and Interim Dean of the Honors College, Michigan State University

Emily Perkins, Curatorial Cataloger, HNOC

Attendees can further enrich their experience with optional add-on activities, including a guided tour of the Port of New Orleans, providing a firsthand look at contemporary port operations and a private lunch at Antoine’s Restaurant with the symposium speakers. Due to limited availability, these add-on experiences are expected to sell out quickly.

“Navigation into this great river through its ever-changing delta has always posed challenges. With further deterioration of the delta and climate change, it will require innovative new solutions, from channels to fuels,” said Donald Boesch, Professor Emeritus at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.

Since its debut in 1996, the Historic New Orleans Collection’s History Symposium has become one of Louisiana’s leading public history events. Every year we bring together scholars, experts and community members to unpack a different topic from our region’s ever-changing narrative. This year, we are focusing on a topic of profound and lasting importance to the state.

Support for the 2025 History Symposium is provided by Lead Sponsor, Port of New Orleans as well as ClearBridge, Villere & Co. and Victor D. Ziminsky III.

The History Symposium will take place Saturday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at HNOC’s Williams Research Center, located at 410 Chartres St. The suggested ticket price is $75 (minimum $25), with optional add-on activities. To register and learn more, visit here.

About the Historic New Orleans Collection

The Historic New Orleans Collection is a nonprofit institution dedicated to preserving the distinctive history and culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South. Founded in 1966 through the Kemper and Leila Williams Foundation, HNOC operates as a free museum, research center and publisher spanning more than 15 historic buildings in the heart of the French Quarter.