The 2025 State of Downtown Report Reflects a Thriving Hub of Activity

NEW ORLEANS – The recently released 2025 State of Downtown report examines the economic health of Downtown New Orleans and highlights significant successes.

“As we take a moment to reflect after hosting our record-tying 11th Super Bowl, Downtown New Orleans has experienced remarkable investment and development across all sectors,” said Chris R. Ross, Downtown Development District (DDD) Board Chair.

More than 56,000 people work Downtown with 7.8 million unique visitors, marking a 6.4% increase year over year. DDD partnered with GNO, Inc., BioDistrict New Orleans, and Entergy to invest over $600,000 in new placemaking projects. “These efforts include new murals, private lighting, iconic signage, and unique art installations to spur investment and bring life and joy to areas of the city,” said Ross.

Retail

Restaurants continue to be at the forefront of new retail openings, with Downtown welcoming 25 new establishments over the past year.

There are 476 retail businesses Downtown including 243 bars and restaurants, 59 apparel stores, 45 service providers, and 42 miscellaneous retail shops. The area also features 22 general merchandise stores, 20 art galleries, 9 tour operators, 8 pharmacies and drug stores, and 7 businesses such as auto dealers or gas stations. Additionally, there are 7 beer, wine, and liquor stores, 6 entertainment venues or theaters, 4 food stores, and 4 fitness or recreational sports facilities.

In 2024, the retail market in Downtown New Orleans includes 5.5 million square feet of primary retail space and 1.7 million square feet of mixed-use retail, totaling 7.1 million square feet. The vacancy rate stands at 10.86%.

The area continues to see new development, with 32 retail openings recorded in 2024 and 6 retail projects currently under construction. These projects represent a combined total of 45,206 square feet of space under development.

In addition, despite national declines, Downtown New Orleans is seeing renewed investment in Class A office space, with key renovations and leasing activity drawing businesses to both historic and modern properties.

Innovation

With 8 successful Co-Working Spaces downtown, 9 thriving business incubators and accelerators, and 3 higher education institutions, Downtown New Orleans is bustling. Xavier University has announced plans to establish a medical school Downtown, blending technology with medical education and research.

In addition, in 2024, The Idea Village saw 192 founders participate in its VILLAGEx program. These companies raised over $3.2 million, created 137 jobs, and reached an annualized revenue of $1.3 million. More than 5,400 people registered for New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) 2024. Altogether, alumni of the program have generated a total exit value exceeding $1.7 billion.

The New Orleans BioInnovation Center has awarded a $100,000 grand prize through its BioChallenge, served more than 400 entrepreneurs, and invested $5 million through the BioFund in over 30 startups. These efforts have helped create more than 1,000 high-wage jobs. The center houses 66,000 square feet of state-of-the-art wet lab, office, and conference space. BioFund-invested companies have collectively raised $800 million in funding. Additionally, the center has hosted over 5,500 attendees across 120 public workshops and technical assistance meetings.

Transportation

Downtown New Orleans is served by 18 bus routes, 4 streetcar lines, 1 ferry service, and 3 rail lines via Amtrak. The area is supported by 108 active bus and streetcar stops, along with 77 fully accessible ADA curb ramps.

Bus and streetcar ridership in the Central Business District steadily increased throughout 2024, rising from 6,000 bus and 4,000 streetcar riders daily in the spring to 7,200 and 5,600, respectively, by fall. At the Union Passenger Terminal, annual ridership also grew, jumping from 70,092 in 2021 to 156,720 in 2023.

Downtown New Orleans is home to 25 Blue Bike stations and boasts a total of 10.32 miles of bike infrastructure. This includes 3.78 miles of standard bike lanes, 2.18 miles of buffered bike lanes, 4.15 miles of shared lanes, and 0.21 miles of combined bike and bus lanes.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program awarded New Orleans $150,000 in grants to improve nighttime visibility and multimodal access in the Downtown area.

Safety

“Alongside our regular public safety programs, such as the DDD Rangers, NOPD off-duty patrol units, and expanded private security, we have partnered with Stirward Capital and the Astor Crowne Plaza to transform a previously vacant space in the 100 block of Royal Street into a new DDD Security Alliance Outpost,” said Ross. “This strategic outpost will serve as a central hub for DDD Rangers, NOPD, Louisiana State Police, Orleans Parish Sheriff Deputies, and French Quarter Management District patrols, further bolstering the security presence in this key area of the Downtown urban core.”

“DDD looks forward to continuing the momentum as we proceed in 2025 and beyond,” said Ross. “As always, we remain focused on fostering a clean, safe, and vibrant environment for all.”