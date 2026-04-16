NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Textron Systems Corporation, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced a $5.8 million, multi-site investment across Southeast Louisiana to expand manufacturing and engineering operations of advanced military vehicles and naval systems for the United States and allied customers. The projects span three of the company’s existing facilities in St. Tammany and Orleans parishes, positioning the company for continued long-term operations in the region and supporting growth of the state’s defense industrial base.

“Textron Systems’ continued investment in Southeast Louisiana underscores the strength of our region as a hub for advanced manufacturing and defense innovation,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “From next-generation military vehicles to naval shipbuilding, these projects enhance the region’s role in supporting critical national defenses while driving job growth and investment. GNO, Inc. is proud to have worked with LED and St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation to help support this expansion through incentive coordination, workforce discussions with higher education partners and our ongoing collaboration with Textron Systems through the RAAMP initiative.”

Cumulatively across all three projects, the company is expected to create 133 direct new jobs while retaining 761 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 223 indirect new jobs, for a total of 356 potential new job opportunities in the Southeast Region.

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“America’s military depends on strong domestic manufacturing, and Louisiana is building the equipment our service members and allies rely on,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “Textron Systems’ investment expands defense manufacturing and shipbuilding in Southeast Louisiana, strengthening our national defense and reinforcing our role in supporting America’s military.”

Textron Systems is a leading defense contractor specializing in advanced military systems, marine craft and aerospace technologies, supporting critical U.S. defense programs. Textron Systems has maintained a presence in Southeast Louisiana since 1980, with operations in St. Tammany and Orleans parishes supporting defense manufacturing and marine systems for U.S. military programs.

“Textron Systems is proud of our decades-long history of economic development and employment in the St. Tammany and Orleans parishes,” Textron Systems Senior Vice President Marine Systems Ryan Schaffernocker said. “Thanks to our partnership with the state of Louisiana, these capital investments and retention and hiring initiatives will enable us to support further growth in the community while enhancing our offerings to our U.S. military and international customers.”

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The projects will be developed in phases, beginning with investments at the Gause Boulevard facility in 2026, followed by expanded manufacturing capacity at the Stone Road. Operations will continue throughout each phase.

“Textron Systems’ expansion across multiple sites in Southeast Louisiana reinforces our state’s leadership in advanced manufacturing while creating meaningful job opportunities for our people,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “By layering innovation onto our existing strengths in manufacturing and shipbuilding, this investment strengthens Louisiana’s impact on critical defense programs and positions our workforce for long-term growth.”

To secure the projects in the Southeast region, the state of Louisiana offered Textron Systems a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $600,000 performance-based grant tied to equipment investments and infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and High Impact Jobs programs.

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Project Details by Parish:

St. Tammany Parish

IIn St. Tammany Parish, Textron Systems is investing $5.8 million across two sites in Slidell. With these expansions, the company is expected to create 111 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $95,600 which is 61% above the average St. Tammany Parish wage. LED estimates this investment will create 197 new indirect jobs.

At its facility at 1010 Gause Blvd., Textron Systems will invest $5.3 million to support continued workforce growth and facility improvements. Work is expected to begin in mid-2026, with completion planned in 2027 while operations continue during construction.

The company is also investing $500,000 at its Stone Road facility to advance engineering and development work for next-generation armored vehicle programs, including the ARV and XM30. This work supports ongoing engineering, testing and system integration for next-generation vehicle programs

“This investment and the creation of more than 200 new jobs are a strong vote of confidence in Slidell’s workforce and business climate,” said Slidell Mayor Randy Fandal. “These projects further establish Slidell as a growing hub for defense and advanced manufacturing, and we’re proud to support the opportunities they bring to our community.”

“This $5.8 million expansion not only reflects confidence in our community, but it also brings over 200 new jobs for our residents,” St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper. “It’s a testament to the strong partnerships we’ve built, our skilled workforce, and the pro-business environment we continue to foster. We look forward to supporting this company’s continued growth and the positive impact it will have on families and our local economy for years to come.”

“Through partnerships with companies like Textron Systems, one of Louisiana’s leading defense manufacturers and a key player in the global defense industry, the city of Slidell is positioning itself as a regional hub for defense manufacturing,” President and CEO of St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation Russell Richardson. “This project leverages St. Tammany’s strategic infrastructure to attract high-wage jobs, strengthen our tax base, and enhance the region’s long-term competitiveness while further establishing the Northshore as a destination for advanced defense manufacturing.”

Orleans Parish

In Orleans Parish, Textron Systems will expand employment at its shipyard facility, located at 19401 Chef Menteur Hwy in New Orleans, where it designs and manufactures the Ship-to-Shore Connector for the U.S. Navy. The expansion will support continued production of critical naval systems at the site. The project is expected to create 22 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $70,955, which is approximately 5% above the average Orleans Parish wage. LED estimates the project will result in an additional 26 indirect new jobs.

“We’re proud to welcome Textron’s Orleans Shipyard project to New Orleans East,” Deputy Mayor of Economic Development for the City of New Orleans, Dr. Jenny Mains said. “This project brings new jobs, strengthens our local economy and highlights our city’s role as a hub for innovation and industry.”

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