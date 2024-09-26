TES Celebrates 40 Years

Sometimes the people doing the most to protect our way of life are the ones least seen, or even understood by the general populace. The work of creating safe processes for dealing with dangerous substances that could be harmful to workers and the environment is a righteous cause, one that makes sure more of your neighbors live longer, happier lives filled with light, love, and family. For current Technical Environmental Services, Inc. (TES) President and CEO Chris Robertson, there is no higher calling for what he does, helping people to retire healthy and happy.

Initially founded in 1984 as an Industrial Hygiene firm, TES rapidly grew, providing innovative solutions in the rapidly growing field of Environmental, Safety, and Industrial Hygiene Solutions. Now celebrating its fortieth anniversary, TES is proud to host eighty full-time employees and be providing services throughout the US and Canada.

“We study, analyze, and control hazards in the workplace and community that might be harmful to people. I like to say that if we do our job right, you do not have to see a doctor,” says Robertson, “You can think of us as the CSI of the STEM world, trying to solve the mystery of what’s harming folks and find a solution to resolve the issue.”

TES Inc. believes in a respectful and diverse culture that enables our employees to grow in their career directions through mentoring, unique experiences, and hard work in a manner that provides superior environmental safety and industrial hygiene services, allowing a long-term relationship with our clients and a safe and healthy workplace for our employees.

Chris Robertson found his way to industrial hygiene as a young father and husband, needing a way to take care of his family. He ultimately graduated with a Master’s of Science in Public Health in Industrial Hygiene from Tulane University before being brought into the TES family as the presumed standard-bearer to take the company to the next level. Through his efforts, TES evolved from a small family-run organization to a formidable force in the industry.

“This is one of those careers that most people don’t know about,” says Robertson. “But it’s a wonderful career that I fell into. I get to help people retire healthy so they can play with their grandbabies.”

Built upon three unique characteristics, TES has developed a reputation for itself as the leading industry provider in Industrial Hygiene Services, Environmental Services, Plant Safety Services, and Safety Services.

“Our unique factors include Engaging, Responsiveness, and In-House Technical Knowledge,” says Robertson. “We engage with our clients and develop relationships in a way that I feel I have many friends, not clients. We strive to always be responsive to whatever needs arise at any time. Finally, we have the technical in-house knowledge that can handle almost any environmental, Industrial hygiene, and safety issue that presents. We pride ourselves on these factors as they are important to accomplish our goal of protecting people and the environment.” This purpose is at the backbone of who we are and what we have meant to our clients for forty years now.”

And there is no resting on laurels, as TES is already making headways into the future, by developing a software solution for industrial hygiene, called myIH, and incorporating technology into each division, such as remote confined space monitoring, which both technologies have had a pronounced positive effect in the environmental, Industrial hygiene, and safety community.

At Technical Environmental Services, Inc., offering the highest quality environmental, Industrial hygiene, and safety solutions isn’t a job, it’s a passionate vocation that saves lives. Christopher and Tiffany Robertson, along with their stakeholders, Stephen Stamm, James Clarke, Christopher Pooley, Brad Boudreaux, Eric Viviano, Cullen Whittaker, and every single member of the TES team are proud to have provided life-affecting services for the past forty years and look forward to doing the same for many years to come.