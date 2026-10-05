Letter from the Executive Director

As you open this directory, I hope you see more than a list of businesses and organizations. I hope you see a community filled with hardworking people, small businesses, family-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and people who genuinely want to see one another succeed.

As Executive Director, I believe my role is to be a voice for our business community, to be visible and accessible, and to be a true advocate for the businesses we represent. I have also learned that at the heart of everything we do are relationships.

Every event, conversation, and introduction has the potential to open a new door or create a new opportunity. One moment that reminds me why this work matters involved a brand-new member whom I connected with someone I thought could help his business. The next day, he told me, “I know why I joined the Chamber, to have that conversation with you. You have no idea what that one connection did for my business.”

- Sponsors -

That is the Chamber. It is the connection, the introduction, the collaboration, and the members supporting and cheering on other members. We truly have something special in St. Bernard. Simply signing up is only the start. Engage and be seen.

There is a place for you at the St. Bernard Chamber. Networking and collaboration are critical, especially for small businesses in a community where word of mouth and putting a face to a name mean so much.

I am proud of the momentum we are building with our community partners and the advocacy we are doing for our business community. I look forward to turning that momentum into new opportunities, stronger programming, meaningful connections, and greater member engagement.

- Partner Content - TruFund Financial: How Finance Enables Lasting Results When people think about Community Development Financial Institutions, like TruFund Financial Services, they often focus on the visible outcomes: the small businesses they help... Read More

As a lifelong resident of St. Bernard Parish and former small business owner, giving back to a parish that has given so much to me is what drives me. I love connecting people, supporting our members, and helping others get their win.

I believe the future of St. Bernard’s business community is limitless. We have so much potential, and I would love to see our main streets come alive with community spirit.

We have the heart. Let’s show it.

- Sponsors -

Thank you for being a member and investing in our business community. I am honored to serve you and excited about what we can accomplish together.

With gratitude,

Erin Bigner,

Executive Director

Membership Benefits

Why join the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce?

By joining the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, you get members-only perks, exclusive advertising and networking opportunities, and a whole lot of exposure for yourself and your organization. Get on board and see the difference!

Marketing & Promotion

When you join the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, your company’s reputation will grow through increased exposure and promotion. We provide both online & offline outlets to help you maximize your company’s presence within our community and throughout the New Orleans Metro Area, including the annual Membership Directory, digital promotions, lead referrals, and sponsorship & hosting opportunities.

Networking Opportunities

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is driven by the programs, events, and initiatives we provide to the community. With a network of approximately 250 members representing over 2,500 employees, the Chamber is a driving force in the St. Bernard business community. Through our annual programming, the Chamber provides businesses and individuals with opportunities to develop business relationships and generate leads with offerings such as:

• Quarterly Luncheons

• Membership Socials

• Women’s Professional Networking Events

• Leadership St. Bernard

• Chamber Connections Networking Lunch

• Annual Business Expo – Spotlight St. Bernard

Community Involvement

Ultimately, our work as a Chamber impacts the business community, which in turn impacts St. Bernard Parish as a whole.

Be a part of something bigger – give back to St. Bernard through your involvement with the Chamber.