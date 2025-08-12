Temple Spotlights FORTIFIED Roofing Program

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple used an appearance in New Orleans to emphasize his commitment to the FORTIFIED roofing program, calling it a critical tool in making homes more resilient and stabilizing the state’s property insurance market. “Since day one, I’ve been a big believer in the FORTIFIED program,” Temple said. “In

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple used an appearance in New Orleans to emphasize his commitment to the FORTIFIED roofing program, calling it a critical tool in making homes more resilient and stabilizing the state’s property insurance market.

“Since day one, I’ve been a big believer in the FORTIFIED program,” Temple said. “In two budget appropriation processes, I asked for additional funding for FORTIFIED. But this year, during the regular session, I asked to go one step further and create a dedicated funding source so we know that money will be there to create a permanent program—a grant program going forward—and to show the insurance industry that Louisiana is serious about more affordable insurance. This is the path forward, and I’m excited about it.”

The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, launched two years ago, has already put more than 3,600 FORTIFIED roofs on homes across southern Louisiana, with another 200 planned this year. Temple said the program gives homeowners “peace of mind and reduced insurance costs” while strengthening local communities and the state as a whole. “Every home built to FORTIFIED standards makes Louisiana more resilient,” he said. “It’s a path forward for affordable insurance.”

Temple credited the program’s network of nonprofit and industry partners for helping reach those most in need. He explained that the Louisiana Department of Insurance is responsible for the initial screening. “We have the resources to vet applicants—to confirm it’s their primary residence and that they meet the program requirements. That allows our partners to get roofs on homes,” he said.

Once the state has approved an applicant, private-sector and nonprofit partners step in to manage construction and fill any financial gaps. “It’s a bridge—we fund the first $10,000. Sometimes the cost is more than that, and homeowners don’t have the additional funds, so these partner groups bridge that gap,” Temple said. “They also help identify those who are truly in need—elderly residents, families on fixed incomes, and people who, for financial reasons, cannot afford it. It’s a benefit for everyone.”

Temple tied the program’s growth to broader insurance market reforms enacted under his tenure. “We tackled property reform during the 2024 session that stopped bad actors and closed some loopholes. Now the industry feels more confident in the state,” he said. “The FORTIFIED roof program is a big benefit. We’re starting to see results—our rate is 1.6%, dramatically less than the 6% the year before.”

Approved homeowners insurance rate increases averaged 6.6% in 2024, down sharply from 14% in 2023 and 16.2% in 2022, Temple said. “In 2025, we’ve already had eight rate decreases. I’m out promoting the state and saying that we welcome insurance companies, but we caution them that they will be held accountable for claims. We actively monitor and work with consumers. The industry is on notice that we want them here, but they must treat customers fairly.”

While in New Orleans, Temple met with Roy Wright, CEO of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) and former FEMA official, who praised the state’s approach. “In response to a challenging insurance market, the state – led by the Louisiana Department of Insurance – is stepping up its investment in resilience measures that can change outcomes,” Wright said. “By championing incentives and launching a groundbreaking grant program, the Department has fueled unprecedented adoption of FORTIFIED construction – strengthening communities against future storms and laying the foundation for a more stable insurance market.”

The Aug. 8 visit was part of a larger push, coordinated by GAF Materials Corporation and Rebuilding Together New Orleans, to expand adoption of the FORTIFIED standard—a voluntary construction method proven to reduce hurricane-related damage by up to 70%, according to a recent study. During the tour, Temple joined resilience leaders in visiting an active re-roofing project and speaking with homeowners who had received grants through the program.