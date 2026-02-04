Temple Orders $1M Premium Repayments and Maximum Fine

METAIRIE, La. – Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple announced on Jan. 3 that Metairie surety bond producer Alexander Ellsworth and his agency, Ellsworth Corporation, will refund over $1.2 million in premium payments and pay a fine of $250,000 for fraudulently charging his customers fees in excess of the lawful premium quoted by their insurance companies. The $250,000 fine is the maximum allowed by Louisiana law.

These actions follow a cease-and-desist order and notice of revocation and fine issued in June of 2023, which was in the appellate process until an agreement was reached on Jan. 28, 2026.

“Construction companies require commercial surety bonds before beginning construction projects and rely on licensed agents to lawfully and fairly handle their policy transactions with insurance companies,” said Commissioner Temple. “For an agent to profit from breaking Louisiana’s insurance laws violates that trust and will not be tolerated. I appreciate the good work of the Louisiana Department of Insurance Office of Insurance Fraud in investigating this matter.”

- Sponsors -

More information is available on the Regulatory Stipulation Agreement.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of insurance fraud should contact the LDI Office of Insurance Fraud at 225-342-4956 or report it online at www.ldi.la.gov/reportfraud.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance

The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders.