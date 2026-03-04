Temple Explores Benchmark Insurance Discounts for Fortified Roofs

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana regulators are exploring new benchmarks for insurance discounts tied to fortified roofs, a move that could standardize incentives already offered by many insurers as officials look for ways to stabilize the state’s property insurance market. Insurance companies operating in Louisiana already offer premium discounts for homes that receive the Insurance Institute

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana regulators are exploring new benchmarks for insurance discounts tied to fortified roofs, a move that could standardize incentives already offered by many insurers as officials look for ways to stabilize the state’s property insurance market.

Insurance companies operating in Louisiana already offer premium discounts for homes that receive the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety’s FORTIFIED Roof certification, which is designed to help structures better withstand hurricane-force winds. However, the size of those discounts varies widely by insurer.

Benchmark Insurance Discounts

According to reporting by the LSU Manship School News Service, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple is now working with a national group of insurance regulators to establish benchmark discount levels for fortified roofs. The benchmarks would create baseline expectations for insurers, which would be required to meet those targets unless they can demonstrate through actuarial analysis that doing so would be financially unsustainable.

“With over 11,000 Fortified roofs in Louisiana and two years-worth of insurer experience with rating for those roofs in our state, now is an appropriate time for the LDI to establish benchmark discounts for homeowners insurance companies operating in our market,” Temple said. “These benchmarks are being thoughtfully developed to help consumers receive the discounts they deserve for fortifying their homes while making sure insurers know the benchmarks reflect how much Fortified roofs actually mitigate their exposure to risk across Louisiana.”

Temple previously said regulators were considering discounts in the 20% to 30% range on the wind portion of homeowners policies, though the final targets are still under review.

The effort follows several years of voluntary discounts offered by major insurers. State Farm, which maintains offices in the New Orleans area and is Louisiana’s largest homeowners insurer, offers discounts ranging from roughly 19% to 35% on the wind portion of a homeowners policy depending on the property and location.

The policy discussions come as Louisiana continues expanding its fortified roof grant program, which provides $10,000 grants to homeowners to offset the additional cost of installing reinforced roof systems designed to reduce storm damage.

Demand for the program has grown rapidly. Louisiana surpassed 10,000 fortified roofs statewide in 2025, including thousands installed through the state’s grant program launched in 2023, with additional grant rounds typically attracting far more applicants than the roughly 1,000 awards available each cycle.

Local Insurance Market

These policy discussions come as insurance firms across the New Orleans area continue to help businesses and homeowners navigate the state’s complex insurance landscape.

Insurance companies included in the Biz New Orleans 500 Data Hub reflect the layered structure of the region’s insurance industry, from long-established local agencies to national brokerage firms and major carriers operating across the Gulf South.

Of the 10 companies identified, six are headquartered in the New Orleans metropolitan area — in Metairie, New Orleans, Gretna and Hammond — with Metairie accounting for the largest concentration. Five offices are located along the North Causeway Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard business corridors.

Locally rooted agencies such as Eagan Insurance Agency, Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency, Berryland Insurance and Swanson Insurance Agency represent the region’s long-standing independent brokerage sector serving businesses and individuals across Southeast Louisiana.

The group also includes major national and global insurance organizations with local offices, including Gallagher, HUB International, USI Insurance Services and State Farm, underscoring New Orleans’ role as a regional hub for insurance brokerage, risk management and employee benefits services.

Two companies represent major insurance carriers with significant corporate operations tied to the region. Pan-American Life Insurance Group is headquartered in downtown New Orleans and operates across the Americas, while Louisiana Blue (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana) maintains a major administrative presence in Metairie as one of the state’s largest health insurers.

Many of the remaining companies — including Gallagher, HUB International, USI Insurance Services, Eagan Insurance Agency, Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency, Berryland Insurance and Swanson Insurance Agency — operate primarily as brokers or agencies rather than insurance underwriters, working with multiple carriers to help homeowners identify policies that include fortified-roof discounts.