Teen Makes History With Sickle Cell Gene Therapy

NEW ORLEANS — Fifteen-year-old Phillip Mullin rang the bell at Manning Family Children’s on Oct. 23 to celebrate the functional cure of his sickle cell disease through gene therapy. Phillip is the second person in Louisiana to receive gene therapy for sickle cell disease, the first child in the state to undergo such treatment and the first Louisiana patient to receive LYFGENIA, a one-time gene therapy for patients ages 12 and older with a history of vaso-occlusive events, also known as pain crises.

The milestone follows another first at Manning Family Children’s in June, when 23-year-old Metairie resident Daniel Cressy became Louisiana’s first sickle cell disease patient to celebrate a functional cure through gene therapy. Cressy received Casgevy, a treatment that uses CRISPR gene-editing technology, while Phillip received LYFGENIA, which uses a different approach to modify a patient’s blood stem cells.

Louisiana has the highest per capita prevalence of sickle cell disease in the United States, according to Manning Family Children’s. The inherited blood disorder can cause severe pain, frequent hospitalizations and serious complications that may shorten patients’ lives.

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For most of his life, Phillip never knew when a sickle cell crisis would occur. By age 15, he had been hospitalized more than 100 times as his family searched for treatments that could change the course of his disease.

That search led them from their home in Alexandria, Louisiana, to Manning Family Children’s, where Phillip underwent gene therapy. LYFGENIA is made specifically for each patient using the patient’s own blood stem cells, which produce red blood cells. The treatment adds functional copies of the beta-globin gene to the cells, leading to the production of anti-sickling hemoglobin that may decrease or prevent painful medical events.

Phillip’s treatment included months of preparation, stem cell collection, blood exchange procedures, chemotherapy, infusion of his genetically modified cells and a challenging recovery. The process culminated in a celebration marking what his family and care team described as his “re-birthday” and the prospect of a future with fewer limitations from sickle cell disease.

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Photo by www.eye-creative.com Frank Aymami Photography.

“The true measure of what we accomplish is not simply what we cure,” said Dr. Ben Watkins, Director of the Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Therapies Program at Manning Family Children’s and Section Chief of Pediatrics Hematology/Oncology at Tulane University School of Medicine. “It is the lives that people get to live because of it. Today, we get to celebrate all that has been made possible for Phillip and his family, and there is no greater joy than this.”

Bell-Ringing Ceremony Marks Sickle Cell Treatment Milestone

One hundred days after receiving his genetically modified cells, Phillip rang the bell surrounded by family and friends, with his hemoglobin level reaching the highest point of his life.

During the ceremony, the hospital unveiled a custom Lego display created by Bricks and Minifigs in recognition of Phillip’s love of Legos. NFL legend and hospital namesake Archie Manning also delivered remarks and introduced NFL alumni ambassador Tevin Coleman, whose daughter was diagnosed with sickle cell disease as an infant. Coleman and his family hope to raise awareness of the disease and help improve the future for those living with it.

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Phillip Mullin, Tevin Coleman and Luke Luke Fontenot infront of a custom LEGO display. Photo by www.eye-creative.com Frank Aymami Photography.

“Today, we are celebrating giving a 15-year-old kid his childhood back, and a future no longer limited by the weight of sickle cell disease,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and CEO of Manning Family Children’s. “This was made possible by our extraordinary doctors, care teams, medical partners, and those who have supported Phillip along the way – and now, we get to enjoy watching him be a kid, while dreaming big about his future.”

Phillip hopes to become a pediatric hematology-oncology physician so he can care for children facing challenges similar to those he has experienced.

Pediatric Blood Disorder Treatment at Manning Family Children’s

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Manning Family Children’s has the largest team of pediatric hematologists and oncologists in the Gulf South. Its nationally ranked hematology-oncology program provides treatment for children with leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell disease, hemophilia and other childhood cancers and blood disorders.

As Louisiana’s only accredited pediatric stem cell transplant program, Manning Family Children’s offers advanced treatments including bone marrow transplants, CAR-T cell therapy and gene therapy for sickle cell disease. The hospital is also among a select number of programs nationally offering both FDA-approved gene therapy approaches for sickle cell disease, working in collaboration with LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine.

Photo by www.eye-creative.com Frank Aymami Photography.

Manning Family Children’s has served Louisiana families for more than 70 years and is the state’s only freestanding comprehensive children’s hospital. The hospital was ranked No. 1 in Louisiana for pediatric care by U.S. News & World Report in September and was also recognized in Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2027 rankings, placing No. 36 among U.S. hospitals and No. 83 globally for pediatrics. The hospital has more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and 3,000 employees dedicated to children’s health care.

In addition to services at its main campus in New Orleans, Manning Family Children’s operates a network of more than 30 satellite locations, maintains pediatric affiliations across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and offers community programs designed to address the health needs of the populations it serves. Manning Family Children’s provides care to children regardless of their families’ ability to pay.