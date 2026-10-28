TEDx Returns to New Orleans After 15 Years

NEW ORLEANS — TEDxNOLA announced its inaugural event, “What the World Needs Now,” taking place Oct. 30 at the Communications/Music Complex at Loyola University New Orleans. In partnership with Loyola, the event marks a return of the TEDx experience to New Orleans after about 15 years, bringing together 27 speakers and performers whose work spans behavioral science, public health, law, education, technology, cuisine and music.

At a time when the world faces social, cultural, scientific and technological challenges, TEDxNOLA seeks to create space for the exchange of ideas across differences. The event will invite attendees to consider new perspectives, question assumptions and explore how insights from individuals working across diverse fields can help shape the future.

TEDxNOLA brings that spirit to New Orleans, a city whose identity has long been shaped by creativity, cultural exchange and resilience. In partnership with public radio stations WWNO (New Orleans) and WRKF (Baton Rouge), streams of the presentations and future conversations may also be featured on the TED Radio Hour.

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Tickets are on sale, with sales closing at midnight Oct. 28. University students may attend free with prior registration.

“In these complex times, if we stop talking to each other and meeting together, we stand to lose so much,” said Julianne Wurm, founder and lead organizer of TEDxNOLA. “We are seeking to create a space and a community where we can gather to continue composed dialogues about our shared future. The most important ideas are not always the loudest ones. Also, what seems like an event is actually the inception of a new community creating the opportunity to explore new ways of doing and being with others.”

TEDxNOLA Partners With Loyola

The partnership with Loyola University New Orleans provides a home for TEDxNOLA’s inaugural event. Founded in 1904, Loyola is a Jesuit university grounded in academic excellence, intellectual inquiry, service, ethical leadership and the development of the whole person.

Its interdisciplinary academic environment and longstanding commitment to the liberal arts, communication and creative expression align with TEDxNOLA’s mission. The university’s Communications/Music Complex will serve as the setting for an event exploring how ideas are communicated, how stories move people and how creativity can help people understand the world in new ways.

The partnership also reflects a shared belief that access to ideas matters. By offering free admission to students, TEDxNOLA is opening the event to emerging leaders who will help shape the region’s future and who stand to benefit from encountering new disciplines, challenging questions and people working across different fields.

Speakers and Performers

The theme, “What the World Needs Now,” emerged from a sense of urgency and possibility. Organizers believe that addressing contemporary challenges requires more than expertise within individual fields. It requires the ability to connect ideas, listen carefully and recognize opportunities for change.

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The inaugural TEDxNOLA event features the following 27 speakers and performers:

Alan Chamo, Dan Ariely, Dylan Hackett, Waukeshia D. Jackson, Matt Stone, Sarah Davanzo, Kristin Diable, Joshua Starkman, Audrey LeCrone, Jim McCormick, Alanah Odoms, Ruma Bhagat, Jason Johnson, Siyeon Joo, Danielle Lee, Calvin Mackie, Swan Michelle, Andy Sarjahani, Alison Midstokke, Chris Pineda, Helen Gillet, Noam Platt, Anita Raj, Adetola Sanni-Thomas, Chef Toby Archibald, Julie Gable and Alyssa Dausman.

Together, these speakers and performers represent a broad spectrum of knowledge, experience and creative expression. Their contributions reflect the event’s central premise that meaningful progress often begins when people encounter ideas that change how they see a problem, another person or their own role in the world.

Future TEDxNOLA Events Planned

The Oct. 30 gathering is intended as the beginning of a continuing conversation, not a one-time event.

About three months after the inaugural gathering, TEDxNOLA plans to host smaller salon events featuring a more select group of speakers. These gatherings will offer opportunities to explore particular ideas in greater depth, encourage closer dialogue among participants and sustain the relationships and intellectual momentum created by the main event.

The salon format will allow TEDxNOLA to develop a more continuous presence in the city, creating additional opportunities for community members to engage with ideas throughout 2027.

The long-term vision is to establish TEDxNOLA as a community where curiosity is encouraged, differences can be explored respectfully and ideas are valued for their potential to inform, challenge and inspire.

TEDxNOLA aims to bring New Orleans’ creativity and originality together in a shared space where local perspectives can connect with broader questions and where conversations begun onstage can lead to new possibilities offstage.

Event Details