Tech Company Locally Hires Chief Marketing Officer

NEW ORLEANS – Tech company Locally has appointed Karen Sage to fill the role of chief marketing officer.

“Karen’s extensive marketing expertise, deep understanding of the technology sector, and proven track record of success make her an invaluable addition to our team,” said Mike Massey, the company’s co-founder. “Her vision aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the gap between brands and local retailers, providing consumers with an unparalleled shopping experience.”

Formed in 2014 by Massey, Blake Haney (founder of Dirty Coast) and Ben Hirsch, Locally works for retailers and brands to help shoppers research purchases online and find products in a store near them. Locally’s team works with thousands of global retailers to capture their inventory data and uses search engine optimization and e-commerce tactics to guide shoppers toward local pickup and delivery.

Sage brings more than 20 years of experience in strategic marketing and technology, most recently as CMO at Shipwell. Previously, she worked for MercuryGate International and Cisco.

“Locally is transforming the retail shopping landscape by streamlining the process for consumers to find their preferred products in nearby stores,” said Sage. “With online sales accounting for 15.4% of total retail sales last year, up from 14.7% in 2022 and 6% in 2014, Locally is at the forefront of this trend. I am excited to collaborate with a world-class team to guide Locally into its next decade of growth.”

Locally’s retail partners include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Fleet Feet, Paragon Sports, PGA Superstore, REI and Road Runner Sports. Locally also works with Big Green Egg, Crocs, Hoka, Taylor Quality Guitars and YETI.