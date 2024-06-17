Tech Company Haptech Demos Military Training Tools

NEW ORLEANS — At a June 14 event, New Orleans company Haptech gave local officials and business leaders a behind-the-scenes look at its military and law enforcement training technology.

“We are creating the future of weapons training here in New Orleans’ Warehouse District and I hope everyone who saw this firsthand is as excited about the future of New Orleans innovators and our tech industry as I am,” said Kyle Monti, CEO and founder of Haptech. “Not only are we delivering solutions to improve the safety of the U.S. Military, but we are creating jobs and boosting the economy of the place I call home.”

Haptech makes electromagnetic recoil systems (ERS) for training that simulate firearms without the use of any live ammunition. The company said this increases the safety and cost-effectiveness of weapons training. Since July 2023, Haptech has secured more than $11 million in U.S. military contracts and has expanded to 20 current full-time, local staff members. It plans to add 10 more positions before the end of the year.

“GNO, Inc first began working with Haptech more than 10 years ago to support its development from a small business to a military defense contractor. We saw the promise of this state-of-the-art machinery then and have watched Haptech rack up wins for their business and our city year after year,” remarked Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “New Orleans can be counted on as one of the great innovation cities of the country because companies like Haptech are committed to staying in Louisiana, hiring local and growing new ideas into smart solutions.”

Haptech is working for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps to develop realistic and safe weapons training capabilities that feature Haptech’s ERS and data-tracking technology.

Earlier this month, soldiers trained with Haptech’s latest arsenal at a U.S. Military touchpoint at Fort Liberty in North Carolina to test and provide feedback on the equipment as it is being developed. The company said it will continue engaging with all branches of the U.S. military and industry partners to fill weapons training needs and to continue developing disruptive technology solutions.