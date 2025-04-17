Team Gleason Names New CEO & New Chief Strategy Officer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Team Gleason Foundation announces an important leadership transition as Blair Casey is named Chief Executive Officer, marking a new chapter grounded in innovation, purpose, and continued commitment to people living with ALS. The foundation also names David Darragh as Chief Strategy Officer, reinforcing its long-term vision for strategic growth and national influence.

Blair’s journey with Team Gleason began in 2012, when he became a caretaker for Steve Gleason following Steve’s ALS diagnosis. What started as a deeply personal role quickly evolved into a lifelong mission. Over the past 13 years, Blair has grown alongside the foundation, beginning as a Technology Associate and steadily expanding his responsibilities. He has played an instrumental role in shaping the organization’s direction, leading efforts in finance, program services, partnerships, and innovation, and most recently served as Executive Director.

Blair has been with us since the early days of our journey with ALS,” said Steve Gleason, founder of Team Gleason. “He embodies the heart, commitment, and bold vision that drive everything we do for people living with this disease. His path from caretaker to CEO is not just a professional journey—it’s a story of purpose, loyalty, and an unwavering belief in improving lives. As we enter this new chapter of Team Gleason’s leadership, I’m eager to see how we can continue to innovate and collaborate—both internally and externally—to better understand, support, and empower individuals and families navigating ALS.

As CEO, Blair will continue to build on Team Gleason’s mission by delivering innovative technology, essential resources, and life-enhancing experiences for people living with ALS.

“It’s the honor of my life to step into this role,” said Blair Casey. “Team Gleason isn’t just a foundation—it’s a commitment to persistence, empathy, and innovation. We’ve made incredible progress over the past decade, but we’re just getting started. I’m committed to leading with compassion, integrity, and an unrelenting drive to empower the ALS community.”

Also stepping into a key leadership role is David Darragh, who now serves as Chief Strategy Officer. Since joining Team Gleason as Managing Director, David has had a profound impact—leading transformative partnerships, including a groundbreaking collaboration with Ochsner. Under his leadership, the foundation more than doubled in size over the past three years, significantly increased fundraising, and secured vital federal and state funding to expand its programs on a national scale.

As Chief Strategy Officer, David will lead efforts to increase awareness of Team Gleason’s mission and expand its national influence through strategic relationships. He will work closely with the CEO and leadership team to guide both short- and long-term strategic planning initiatives, while also working closely with the Chief Development Officer in developing a comprehensive fundraising strategy and enhancing corporate giving programs to fuel the foundation’s continued growth.

“After having achieved a number of important milestones over the past three years, I feel there is an opportunity to open the door to new leadership to continue our growth, increasing our ability to serve more people living with ALS and those who care for them,” said David Darragh. “I look forward to Blair’s continued passion towards working our mission every day.”

Chairman of the Board, Paul Varisco, said, “I’m deeply grateful to David for his impactful leadership as Managing Director. His insight continues to be a tremendous asset.” He continued, “I’m very excited for Blair. His contributions over the past 13 years have shaped who we are as an organization. His passion for this mission is unmatched, and I’m confident he will carry our work forward with purpose and heart.”

As Team Gleason continues to expand its national footprint and redefine what’s possible for people living with ALS, these leadership changes mark a bold step toward a future defined by collaboration, innovation, and impact.

About Team Gleason

Team Gleason Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving life for people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) through innovative technology, essential equipment, personal adventures, and impactful policy change. Founded by former NFL player Steve Gleason after his ALS diagnosis in 2011, Team Gleason has helped thousands of individuals with ALS live more independently and purposefully. Headquartered in New Orleans, Team Gleason continues to lead national efforts to ensure people with ALS live more purposeful lives. To learn more about Team Gleason, visit www.teamgleason.org.