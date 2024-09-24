Teachers Invited to Final Workshop for Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair

Metairie, LA (press release) — The Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair (GNOSEF) will host its final teacher workshop on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the STEM Library Lab in Metairie. Educators from Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes are strongly encouraged to attend.

To secure a spot in this professional development workshop, a $20 deposit is required, although teachers who attended the August session are exempt from this fee. Participants will receive a certificate upon completion, which can be submitted for Continuing Learning Unit (CLU) credits.

The workshop aims to prepare teachers for the 69th Annual GNOSEF, scheduled for Feb. 17-24, 2025, at Tulane University’s Lavin-Bernick Center. Attendees will learn about the event’s timeline and explore over $60,000 in awards, prizes, and grants available for students, teachers and schools.

- Sponsors -

Each participant will receive a $50 stipend after completing the full two-hour session. The October workshop will specifically focus on the necessary paperwork for participants, including hands-on practice with sample ISEF forms and research plans.

Experienced teachers will present strategies for finding opportunities and overcoming challenges related to the fair.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, October 5, 9-11 a.m.

Saturday, October 5, 9-11 a.m. Where: STEM Library Lab, 3011 N. I-10 Service Rd E., Metairie, LA 70002

For more information and to register, educators can visit gnosef.tulane.edu/educators-and-students/teacher-workshop or contact Dr. Michelle Sanchez at gnosef@tulane.edu.