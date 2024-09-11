TCI Tank Logistics to Add Rail Line at Port of New Orleans, Creating 40 Jobs

NEW ORLEANS – TCI Tank Logistics announced it will invest $2 million to expand its intermodal footprint and ease supply chains by adding 1,200 linear feet of new rail that will tie into the New Orleans Public Belt and service customers at the Port of New Orleans.

The company is expected to create 40 direct new jobs over the next 10 years with an average annual salary of $60,000, while retaining 41 jobs in Orleans Parish. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 94 indirect new jobs, for a total of 134 potential new jobs in the Southeast Region.

“Six deep draft ports, six Class 1 railroads, seven primary airports and six interstate highways – there is no better place than Louisiana for transportation and logistics companies looking to expand their business,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said in a press release. “TCI Tank Logistics has seen firsthand the competitive business advantages of Louisiana’s infrastructure, and I thank them for their reinvestment in Louisiana that will benefit industry across the state and supply chains worldwide.”

TCI Tank Logistics specializes in the transportation of bulk liquids for a wide range of industries such as energy, consumer products and agriculture. Its comprehensive services include state-of-the-art inventory systems, tank and railcar heating and transloading.

“TCI Tank Logistics is proud to announce our next expansion in Louisiana,” TCI Tank Logistics Founder and Owner Jack C. Jensen, Jr. said. “This strategic growth aligns with our commitment to innovation and growth, and we are excited about the new opportunities it presents. TCI Tank Logistics’ investment is a result of a strong business climate, unmatched port and rail infrastructure, and the support of our public partners, such as LED, the Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt.”

Construction of the rail line is anticipated to begin in November at TCI Tank Logistics’ facility at 4001 France Road in New Orleans. The company expects to complete the project and begin transloading products in April 2025.

To secure the project in New Orleans, LED offered TCI Tank Logistics a competitive incentives package that includes a $200,000 reimbursable grant from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure needs, subject to approval by the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is also expected to participate in the Enterprise Zone program.

“It is encouraging to see TCI Tank Logistics’ expansion and commitment to enhancing our local intermodal infrastructure,” President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. Michael Hecht said. “The addition of this new rail line which connects to the NOLA Public Belt and Port NOLA underscores the vital role that international trade plays in our regional economy. This investment will not only strengthen our workforce but also bolster our competitiveness as a global trade hub, highlighting the powerful partnerships that drive growth in southeast Louisiana.”