Tax Lawyer Caroline Lafourcade Joins Liskow

NEW ORLEANS – Liskow, a law firm with offices in Louisiana and Texas, announced that it has grown its business transactions practice with the addition of Caroline Lafourcade, a tax law specialist certified by the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization. Lafourcade joins the firm’s New Orleans office as a shareholder and brings nearly 30 years of experience advising individuals and businesses on federal taxation and Louisiana state and local tax matters.

Lafourcade’s arrival coincides with the Louisiana legislature’s examination of a proposal from Gov. Jeff Landry and other state legislators to overhaul the state’s tax system as early as next year, a move that could drastically change the way businesses operate in the state.

“The timing could not be better for us to welcome Caroline to Liskow, where she will join a sophisticated group of business attorneys,” said Liskow managing partner Mark Latham. “The depth and breadth of her experience and relationships will benefit Liskow and its clients, particularly as the elimination of the state’s income tax remains high on Gov. Landry’s agenda.”

Most recently, Lafourcade was a member of the tax practice at Gordon Arata Montgomery Barnett, where she advised individuals and businesses in state and local tax audits, administrative appeals, state and local tax litigation, and income tax, sales and use tax, severance tax and ad valorem property tax. She also assisted clients with business formation and planning and sophisticated estate and succession planning.

Lafourcade serves as chair of the 2023-2024 Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization Tax Law Advisory Commission, where she is charged with maintaining the integrity and standards of tax practice for specialists in Louisiana. She was also selected by the Louisiana Department of Revenue as the tax law delegate for the S.R. 22 Misclassification of Employees Task Force, established to study and make recommendations for changes to state laws to minimize worker misclassification in Louisiana, where she drafted the legislation that was ultimately enacted.

“The opportunity to join such a well-respected tax practice at Liskow was simply one I could not pass up,” said Lafourcade. “I am excited to leverage my experience and the expertise of the talented attorneys at Liskow to ensure our clients receive the sophisticated tax counsel they deserve.”

Lafourcade has been recognized as one of The Best Lawyers in America for litigation – trusts and estates, litigation and controversy, and tax, tax law, and trusts and estates since 2013. She received her undergraduate degree from Loyola University New Orleans and her law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.