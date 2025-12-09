Taste of the Season Returns to City Park

NEW ORLEANS – City Park Conservancy (CPC) and NewAge Products are partnering once again to bring Taste of the Season to New Orleans City Park on Dec. 17 offering visitors an added experience within the annual Celebration in the Oaks.

The evening program will take place inside the New Orleans Botanical Garden, where guests can sample seasonal dishes, watch live cooking demonstrations and take in the illuminated displays of the park’s popular Walking Tour.

“Celebration in the Oaks is already such a special seasonal event, and Taste of the Season will only add to that experience,” said Rebecca Dietz, CPC president and CEO. “We are once again proud to partner with NewAge Products to offer a bonus activation at our iconic holiday tradition.”

Taste of the Season will feature a live culinary demonstration using NewAge’s outdoor kitchen equipment, with local pizzeria Il Supremo preparing bite-sized samples with fresh ingredients. Wine, beer and specialty cocktails will be available for purchase through Southern Eagle, Republic National Distributing Co. and Sazerac Brands.

City Park Conservancy’s Role

City Park Conservancy, the nonprofit that manages the daily care and programming of the 1,300-acre park, has increasingly emphasized partnerships that add new experiences for visitors and support the park’s largely self-generated operating budget.

City Park is one of the nation’s largest urban parks and draws more than 3.2 million visits each year for recreation, outdoor play, cultural programs and events like Celebration in the Oaks. CPC oversees maintenance, fundraising and membership efforts to sustain the park’s greenspaces and activities—responsibilities that often hinge on weather-dependent revenue streams.

Partner Spotlight: NewAge Products

NewAge Products, founded in 2008, designs garage, home and outdoor living systems and has become a frequent collaborator on community and sports partnerships, including with the New Orleans Pelicans, USA Hockey and Habitat for Humanity.

The company, which holds more than 75 patents, emphasizes engineered, functional design—an aspect CPC officials say enhances interactive elements like Taste of the Season, where the brand’s outdoor kitchen setups are used in on-site demonstrations.

Event Details

Taste of the Season is included with Celebration in the Oaks admission.

Dec. 17 is a Value Night with all Walking Tour tickets priced at $20; children two and under are free.

The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the New Orleans Botanical Garden, located at 5 Victory Avenue.

City Park events and facilities are cashless, and all purchases on site must be made by credit, debit or digital payment.

More information is available at NewOrleansCityPark.org.