Taste Buds Management & Zea Announce Area Director

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Taste Buds Management and Zea Rotisserie & Bar have announced the promotion of Jeffrey Thibodeaux to Area Director of Operations. With more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Thibodeaux brings a proven track record of leadership, team development and operational excellence to his new role.

Thibodeaux’s journey with Taste Buds Management is a testament to his dedication and passion for hospitality. Beginning his career as a dishwasher, he has worked across four restaurant concepts in five cities, steadily advancing into leadership roles. Throughout his career, he has focused on building strong relationships and high-performing teams, guided by mentorship from many outstanding leaders along the way.

A New Orleans native, Thibodeaux also spent over 15 years living in Lafayette, where he immersed himself in South Louisiana’s rich culture. His love for food and beverages and its power to bring people together is deeply rooted in the traditions of the region. He studied Hospitality Management and Philosophy at both the University of New Orleans and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and remains committed to creating environments where fun, growth, and results coexist.

- Sponsors -

“Jeffrey embodies the values that make Taste Buds Management special,” said Paul Hutson, CEO of Taste Buds Management. “His ability to lead with heart, inspire his teams and deliver exceptional results is unmatched. We are thrilled to see him step into this next chapter and continue driving success across our restaurants.”

Visit ZeaRestaurants.com for locations, menus and specials promotions.

About Taste Buds Management and Zea Rotisserie & Bar

Guided by our Travel to Table philosophy, Zea transforms global inspiration into unforgettable dining experiences. Each dish is like a postcard for the palate, rotisserie meats kissed by open flame, signature Thai Ribs with just the right spice and our fan-favorite Roasted Corn Grits.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Zea Rotisserie & Bar is an upscale casual restaurant where friends gather to share bold flavors and create lasting memories. Born from a spirit of culinary adventure, Zea was founded in1997 in Harahan by chefs Hans Limburg, Gary Darling and Greg Reggio—The Taste Buds—whose travels inspired a menu that brings the world home to the Gulf South.

Now with locations across Greater New Orleans, Covington, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Ridgeland, MS, Zea invites every guest to explore new flavors, connect over shared plates and discover the joy of dining that goes beyond the ordinary. Wish you were Zea.

For more information on Taste Buds Management and Zea Rotisserie & Bar visit https://zearestaurants.com/.