Tariffs Impact Product Availability and Prices in Louisiana

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs of up to 145% and 125% respectively, triggering trade declines, Chinese factory closures, and higher U.S. consumer prices. The 25% tariff on most imports from Mexico is also impacting food prices. Economic Indicators The Yale Budget Lab, a nonpartisan research center analyzing U.S. fiscal policy

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs of up to 145% and 125% respectively, triggering trade declines, Chinese factory closures, and higher U.S. consumer prices. The 25% tariff on most imports from Mexico is also impacting food prices.

Economic Indicators

The Yale Budget Lab, a nonpartisan research center analyzing U.S. fiscal policy and budgeting, estimates that the 2025 tariffs have increased overall consumer prices by 2.3% in the short term, equating to an average annual loss of $3,800 per household.

Researchers are also predicting lower GDP and decreased wages across the nation. According to Penn Wharton Budget Model, an economic policy analysis initiative using data-driven modeling, a long-term GDP reduction of about 6% is expected. In addition, they predict a 5% decrease in wages due to the tariffs, with a middle-income household facing a $22,000 lifetime loss.

The Tax Foundation, an independent think tank focused on tax policy research and analysis, has reported that the tariffs amount to an average tax increase of more than $1,200 per U.S. household in 2025.

Louisiana is among the most trade-dependent states in the U.S., with exports comprising 26.5% of GDP. But major projects like Woodside Energy's $1.2 billion LNG plant are examining their viability due to tariffs, as approximately half of the equipment and materials they need are imported and now subject to higher costs.

“We are assessing the potential impacts of recent tariff announcements and potential further trade measures on Louisiana LNG,” said Woodside Energy CEO Meg O’Neill. ​

Products Most Affected by Tariffs

Clothes and Shoes

Tariffs have led to significant price increases in clothing and textiles with consumers facing 87% higher shoe prices and 65% higher apparel prices in the short run.

The termination of the de minimis tariff exemption for Chinese goods has particularly impacted online retailers like Temu. To mitigate the impact, Temu has stopped shipping directly from China to the U.S., relying instead on local warehouse inventories.

Industrial, Agricultural, Building Materials

Industrial and agricultural equipment companies reliant on Chinese imports for machinery components are facing disruptions and increased costs. Manufacturing costs for farm equipment, for example, has risen by an estimated 7–8%.

Tariffs have also led to cost increases for homeowners and builders, with home renovation costs rising by 5% to 25%. Tariffs have increased prices for imported furniture by 20-40%, affecting both imported and some domestically produced items due to rising material and labor costs.

Increased building material costs are expected to impact already high homeowner’s insurance in Louisiana, with premiums protected to rise by an average of $418 in 2025 according to MarketWatch, a subsidiary of Dow Jones & Company.

Louisiana soybean farmers are also expected to be impacted. In 2023, Louisiana exported approximately $244 million worth of oilseeds and grains, including soybeans, to China, making it one of the state's top agricultural exports to that country. Potential soybean prices are predicted to fall from $9.80 to $8.00 per bushel, significantly impacting farmers' profit margins.

Ports on the West Coast are experiencing significant drops in cargo shipments from China, with the Port of Los Angeles projecting a 35% decline as major retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon are anticipating supply chain disruptions, with potential product shortages and price increases.​

Target CEO Brian Cornell has warned that prices for certain items, particularly produce imported from Mexico such as strawberries, bananas, and avocados, are expected to rise. "Expect swift price increases on certain items due to Trump tariffs," said Cornell.

Toys

Major toy manufacturers, such as Mattel which makes Barbie dolls, are experiencing substantial impacts from tariffs.

"There's no question that tariffs are creating disruption in the industry,” said Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz. “Many companies have stopped production and shipping to the U.S. as a result of tariffs from China."