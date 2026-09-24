Tanner Johnson Joins Phelps Government Relations Team. Photo provided by Phelps.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Phelps has announced that Tanner Johnson has joined the firm’s government relations team as a partner in its Baton Rouge office. He brings experience securing federal appropriations and working with Louisiana’s political, regulatory and business communities, expanding the firm’s ability to help clients secure government funding, obtain regulatory approvals and advance policy priorities.

Phelps has more than 450 lawyers across 18 locations in the Gulf South, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and the London Market.

Johnson joins the firm’s growing government relations team after spending more than two decades working on Gulf Coast restoration efforts, securing funding for major projects and advancing carbon management initiatives in Louisiana. His experience includes identifying funding opportunities and working with Congress and federal agencies on energy, infrastructure, coastal restoration and economic development projects.

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“The significant investments in energy and infrastructure in Louisiana and our region continue to accelerate,” said Phelps Managing Partner Marshall Redmon. “Tanner’s decades of experience securing funding and navigating policy decisions help clients move these projects forward. We have known and respected Tanner for years and know his experience will strengthen our ability to help clients pursue opportunities across the region.”

Johnson helped advance one of Louisiana’s first Class VI Underground Injection Control permits and worked with state officials to position Louisiana to directly regulate carbon sequestration. He has also advised developers on carbon capture, transportation and storage projects, secured more than $15 million in federal funding for port infrastructure improvements and obtained a federal Deepwater Port Act license for an offshore oil export terminal.

“The Gulf Coast is changing quickly, and Phelps understands the industries and opportunities that will shape the region’s future,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to build on the firm’s strong foundation in government relations to help clients navigate Louisiana and Washington and move their projects and policy goals forward.”

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Before entering private practice, Johnson served in senior positions in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. He led congressional staff efforts behind the RESTORE Act and the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, which established multibillion-dollar funding and long-term revenue streams for Gulf Coast restoration, infrastructure and economic development.

Johnson later directed more than $1 billion in grants for coastal restoration and environmental projects as regional director of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $2.5 billion Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund. He also developed Louisiana’s first Coastal Master Plan and served on the Louisiana Governor’s Advisory Commission on Coastal Protection, Restoration and Conservation under two administrations.