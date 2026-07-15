Tangipahoa Council Appoints 2 to North Oaks Board

HAMMOND, La. – The Tangipahoa Parish Council has appointed Jerrie Hanible and William Sims to the North Oaks Health Board of Commissioners.

Jerrie Hanible

Hanible was appointed May 11 to replace the late Joycelyn Lee, RPh, who passed away Jan. 21. Hanible fills Lee’s unexpired second six-year term, which began in June 2020. Sims was appointed June 8 to succeed Ann Carruth, DNS, RN, who retired after completing her second six-year term in June.

An instructor of biological sciences at Southeastern Louisiana University, Hanible has dedicated her career to advancing science education and promoting student success in STEM fields for more than two decades. Her experience includes teaching in Southeastern’s Upward Bound Program, engaging students in STEM and college-readiness initiatives through educational outreach programs such as GEAR UP and STEM Scholars.

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Hanible extends her knowledge to faith-based leadership and public health advocacy roles with Greenfield Missionary Baptist Church and its Wellness Center in Hammond and throughout Tangipahoa Parish. She also is a past member of the Board of Directors for the Tangipahoa African American Heritage Museum and Veterans Archives in Hammond.

Hanible earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Xavier University of Louisiana and a master’s degree from the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, both in New Orleans.

“North Oaks Health continues to grow and expand the services and care provided throughout our region,” said Hanible. “I look forward to serving as a bridge between the health system and the community. I also hope to contribute my expertise in education, public health and research to support informed decision-making as North Oaks continues building on its strong commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of the communities we serve.”

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William Sims

William Sims -Tangipahoa Council Appoints 2 to North Oaks Board. Photo provided by North Oaks Health.

Sims brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in workforce strategy, human resources technology, business management and organizational growth. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of professional services for Lightcast, where he led a global team supporting enterprise, education and public-sector Fortune 1000 clients. His extensive leadership background also includes key roles with Qualtrics, CareerBuilder and Jani-King Gulf Coast.

Sims serves on the South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission, the Workforce Development Area 20 Board and the Southeastern Louisiana University College of Business Advisory Board. He is also a founder of Yellow Van Farms in Loranger.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in history with a concentration in political science from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

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“North Oaks Health plays a vital role in improving the health and well-being of our community, and I am honored to serve on its Board of Commissioners,” Sims said. “I look forward to contributing my experience in workforce strategy, talent development and organizational leadership as North Oaks continues to strengthen its workforce, expand access to care and meet the evolving healthcare needs of our region.”

“Jerrie and William have exceptional leadership experience, unique perspectives and a deep commitment to the well-being of our community,” said North Oaks Health President and CEO Michele K. Sutton, Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

“Jerrie’s background in education, public health and community engagement, combined with William’s expertise in organizational strategy, workforce development and business leadership, complement the expertise of their fellow commissioners and will be great support as we continue expanding access to high-quality care, advancing innovation and improving the health of the communities we serve. We are delighted to welcome them both to the North Oaks Health family,” Sutton added.

North Oaks Health, also known as Hospital Service District No. 1 of Tangipahoa Parish, is governed by a seven-member Board of Commissioners who volunteer their time and talents to help set the vision and strategic direction for the health system.

Other North Oaks Health Board Commissioners

Other Commissioners include Chair Mark Mobley; Vice Chair Chris Broadwater, JD; Tonia Canale, BS, RN, PCMH CCE; Amber Narro, PhD; and Jeffrey Pegler.