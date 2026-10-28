T. Parker Host Invests $50M at Avondale

NEW ORLEANS — T. Parker Host (HOST) announced a $50 million capital investment in Avondale Global Gateway, expanding the infrastructure and capacity needed to support growing customer demand and position the Mississippi River industrial campus for its next phase of development.

The investment will add significant new rail, warehouse and dock capacity across Avondale. A new 200,000-square-foot warehouse will bring the campus to approximately 2 million square feet of indoor storage and mark the first new building constructed at Avondale since the 1970s. HOST will also activate Avondale’s fifth deepwater dock, increasing the campus’s capacity to handle up to six vessels simultaneously.

HOST’s capital program includes approximately $15 million in rail infrastructure, $15 million for the new warehouse, $5 million in dock improvements, $5 million in road infrastructure, $5 million in expanded site and laydown capacity, and $5 million in equipment.

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The additional capacity will support existing customers while creating room for new long-term industrial operations. The improvements are expected to open the door for hundreds of millions of dollars in additional private investment across the campus.

The investment is expected to support approximately 100 additional HOST jobs, bringing the company’s Avondale workforce to more than 400 employees. As HOST’s infrastructure program and anticipated tenant projects advance, approximately 1,000 people are expected to be working across the campus each day by 2028.

“We’re building Avondale for what comes next,” said Adam Anderson, chairman and CEO of T. Parker Host. “When a company looks at Louisiana for its next major investment, we want the infrastructure to already be here. This $50 million investment gives our customers the ability to move faster and grow here for the long term.”

Photo provided by HOST.

HOST – Expanding Industrial Operations

The expansion builds on growing demand across Avondale’s industrial operations. Avondale is the leading copper import terminal in North America and has executed a long-term agreement with a major energy original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Most recently, Avondale welcomed the first significant shipment of Venezuelan primary aluminum to the United States in more than eight years, opening a new trade route through the campus. Together, these growing industrial supply chains are bringing materials and equipment through Avondale that support American manufacturing, power generation and data center development.

The buildout of AI infrastructure is driving demand for the power generation equipment, copper and other physical components needed to support that growth, creating another opportunity for Avondale’s multimodal capabilities and industrial capacity.

More broadly, the new infrastructure will allow customers to move more quickly from site selection to operation, with critical capacity already in place. That readiness positions Avondale, Jefferson Parish and Louisiana to compete for major industrial projects and attract additional long-term investment.

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“Avondale is helping position the West Bank as a serious player in the global economy,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc. “This investment strengthens the infrastructure our region needs to compete for major industrial projects and gives companies another reason to choose Greater New Orleans when they are deciding where to invest and grow.”

Photo provided by HOST.

Public Investment Supports Rail Expansion

Avondale’s rail expansion is receiving $6.95 million in state and local support as part of the overall $50 million capital program.

Louisiana Economic Development will provide a $2.6 million interest-free loan through the newly created FastSites Program. The Louisiana Legislature has approved $3.1 million in Capital Outlay funding for the rail expansion over the past three legislative sessions.

Jefferson Parish has committed an additional $1.25 million in discretionary funding for the project, including $1 million from Councilman Deano Bonano and $250,000 from Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken. Together, these state and parish commitments total $6.95 million, all of which is directed toward Avondale’s rail expansion.

Work on the infrastructure improvements is underway, with the current capital program expected to be completed by December 2027.

Avondale’s Industrial Capacity

Avondale Global Gateway is a multimodal industrial campus on the Mississippi River in Jefferson Parish. Its five deepwater docks, approximately 2 million square feet of indoor storage upon completion of the new warehouse, Class I rail connectivity and road access give customers multiple ways to bring materials into the site and move them to markets across North America.

The campus handles more than 75 commodities and, with the planned dock improvements, will have capacity to handle up to six vessels simultaneously. Avondale also provides space for companies to establish long-term operations where materials can be processed, manufactured or otherwise enhanced on site.

For perspective on how far the site has come, the size of the existing facility and how it will expand as a result of this investment, view the HOST Avondale Global Gateway video here.