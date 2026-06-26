NEW ORLEANS – T. Baker Smith has acquired BFM Corporation, a surveying firm with more than 40 years of experience in Southeast Louisiana, expanding the T. Baker Smith engineering and consulting presence in the Greater New Orleans market and integrating BFM’s client relationships, survey expertise and regional records into its multidisciplinary practice.

Founded in 1982, BFM has provided land and hydrographic surveying services to municipal, transportation, industrial and private-sector clients throughout Southeast Louisiana, building client relationships and a substantial archive of regional survey data over more than four decades.

“This acquisition is first and foremost an investment in people,” said Kenny Smith, PE, PLS, FACEC, Chief Executive Officer of T. Baker Smith. “BFM has spent more than forty years building genuine, trusted client relationships and deep regional knowledge through a team of exceptional survey professionals. We’re committed to honoring that legacy while expanding the resources and capabilities available to clients throughout Southeast Louisiana.”

- Sponsors -

T. Baker Smith Acquires BFM. Photo provided by T. Baker Smith.

Survey Records, Staff Join T. Baker Smith

BFM’s associates have joined T. Baker Smith at the firm’s Metairie office and BFM’s historical survey records, plats, CAD files, field notes and geospatial information will be preserved within TBS Insights, the firm’s internal AI-enabled knowledge platform, where they can support planning, efficiency and client service.

“Our priority was finding a firm that would continue serving our clients with the same commitment to quality while also creating new opportunities for our team,” said Gary Lambert, PLS, who served as Vice President of BFM and has joined T. Baker Smith as a Senior Project Manager. “T. Baker Smith shares those values, and joining a larger multidisciplinary firm means we can preserve the relationships we’ve built over the past four decades while gaining access to additional expertise and resources. I’m excited about what we’ll accomplish together.”

The acquisition reflects T. Baker Smith’s continued growth in Louisiana and the Gulf South through investments in surveying, technical services and professional staff.

T. Baker Smith (TBS), founded in 1913, is an engineering, surveying and environmental consulting firm with more than 380 employees and offices across the Gulf Coast from Texas to Alabama. The BFM acquisition follows the company’s 2025 additions of Acadia Land Surveying and Cassady-Acadia Land Surveying, further expanding its surveying presence in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The firm provides surveying, engineering, environmental consulting, planning and construction management services for government, energy, industrial, coastal, transportation and commercial land development clients. Company officials said the acquisition will allow BFM clients to access those multidisciplinary services while strengthening TBS’s presence in the Greater New Orleans region.