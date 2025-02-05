T‑Mobile Jazzes Up Network Ahead of the Big Game in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — T-Mobile has completed a series of permanent network upgrades across New Orleans, expanding 5G coverage and increasing capacity citywide. The improvements include enhancements to the Superdome’s wireless infrastructure, boosting peak download speeds inside the stadium to 1.2 Gbps, the company announced.

With the upgrades, Un-carrier customers have access to T-Mobile 5G coverage to 99% of New Orleans, supporting residents, businesses, and visitors. The enhancements come as the city prepares to host the Big Game with additional temporary capacity expansions designed to accommodate the expected surge in network usage.

Inside the Superdome, T-Mobile has upgraded its indoor distributed antenna systems (iDAS) to provide improved 5G connectivity throughout the venue. In surrounding areas, including Champions Square, the company has boosted speeds, with peak download rates reaching up to 920 Mbps.

Beyond the stadium, T-Mobile has implemented permanent 5G upgrades at key locations throughout the city. Enhancements in the French Quarter now support peak download speeds of 975 Mbps and peak upload speeds of 68 Mbps. Hotels, including the Hyatt Regency, the JW Marriott, and the Roosevelt, have also received network improvements.

Additional upgrades at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, and the Smoothie King Arena aim to provide seamless 5G connectivity for travelers and eventgoers.

T-Mobile’s broader network expansion extends beyond New Orleans, with the company’s 5G coverage reaching more than 330 million people across 2 million square miles nationwide. The carrier’s Ultra Capacity 5G now serves more than 300 million people, providing faster speeds and improved performance in high-traffic areas.

The upgrades reflect an ongoing investment in network infrastructure to support growing demand for 5G connectivity in New Orleans and beyond.