Synergy Design Group Named to Inc. 5000

NEW ORLEANS – The Inc. 5000 revealed hat Synergy Design Group, a Louisiana-based exhibit design company for trade shows and branded interiors, ranks No. 1377 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The Inc. 5000 lists the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on their revenue growth rate.

In its first year as an Inc. 5000 honoree, Synergy Design Group ranks number eight in Louisiana and #117 in the “Advertising/Marketing” category across America. This growth is driven by an expanding international and domestic client base across several industries. Inc. notes that Synergy Design Group joins brands like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and other household-names who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are incredibly proud that Synergy Design Group made the Inc. 5000 list,” said Synergy Design Group Founder and President Luz Lobos in a press release. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our talented team and the trust of the companies and individuals who believe in us. We are honored to be part of this select group!”

Since 2000, Synergy Design Group’s goal has been to live by its namesake and to create Synergy through experiential marketing implementations that exude professionalism and forward-thinking. Their approach includes integrating new technologies, LED video walls, and uniquely engaging elements that enhance the audience’s interactive experience.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

Synergy Design Group leads its global efforts from its home base in the Greater New Orleans area, where it continues to support clients in the maritime, seafood, technology, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing industries. Recognition as an Inc. 5000 honoree reinforces the brand’s mission and supports its strategy of further expanding its trade show expertise and offerings.