Swyft Fiber Makes Metairie Its National Headquarters

METAIRIE, La. — Swyft Fiber is establishing its national headquarters in Metairie and committing to build more than $1 billion in broadband infrastructure, with approximately 90% of the expansion focused in Louisiana, Gov. Jeff Landry, ConnectLA and Swyft announced Nov. 12.

The investment includes Swyft Fiber’s existing network, projects supported by ConnectLA’s GUMBO 2.0 program and additional planned construction. The company, which operates in five states, aims to grow from more than 160,000 homes and businesses served today to more than 500,000 over the next four years, roughly tripling its footprint.

Swyft Fiber Headquarters Expansion and Job Growth

Swyft Fiber currently employs more than 230 people, with an average annual salary of $80,000, according to the company. That is about 45% above Louisiana’s mean annual wage of $55,130, according to May 2024 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

- Sponsors -

Through its expanded headquarters and operations, the company plans to grow to more than 300 employees by the end of 2027, which at Swyft Fiber’s current average salary would mean about $24 million in total annual payroll, up from approximately $18 million today. Swyft Fiber also works with hundreds of subcontractors across Louisiana, providing additional employment opportunities beyond its own workforce.

“Swyft Fiber could have put its headquarters anywhere in its five-state footprint,” said Gov. Jeff Landry. “It picked Louisiana, and it’s putting the heart of its growth here too. This is a company looking at our workforce, our business climate and our commitment to connecting every parish and betting its future on all three. For Louisiana, it means more work for our contractors, high-paying jobs for our people and fiber reaching communities that have been overlooked for far too long.”

“Making Metairie our national headquarters says where Swyft’s future is,” said Jason Hunt, co-founder and CEO of Swyft Fiber. “Most of our team lives and works in Louisiana, and we’re building fiber to reach communities that have too often been left behind, with most of it underground so it’s better protected when storms hit. This is an investment in our neighbors and in good-paying Louisiana jobs.”

Swyft Fiber is backed by Macquarie Asset Management, a global asset manager.

“Broadband connectivity is essential infrastructure that benefits communities,” said Dan Siegman, managing director at Macquarie Asset Management. “Private investment can help close a persistent gap in access to the broadband infrastructure necessary to enable economic development, provide better social services and build more resilient communities.”

Broadband Investment and Storm Resilience

Storm resilience is a core goal of Swyft Fiber’s growth. Most of the company’s planned network will be built underground to reduce exposure to high winds, falling trees and downed poles during hurricanes and other severe storms.

- Sponsors -

“Reaching every parish in Louisiana requires providers willing to commit for the long haul, not just for the length of a grant,” said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of ConnectLA. “Swyft Fiber is building some of our state’s most vital infrastructure projects, investing beyond the program and basing its national headquarters in Louisiana. That’s the kind of partner we want connecting our communities.”

The Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity (ConnectLA), housed within the Louisiana Division of Administration, leads the state’s efforts to expand high-speed internet access. The office works with federal, state and local partners to implement broadband expansion programs, including GUMBO 2.0.

“Swyft Fiber already has a presence in Jefferson Parish, and we’re proud the company has chosen to grow here and make Metairie its national headquarters,” said Cynthia Lee Sheng, Jefferson Parish president. “For our residents, that means more opportunities to build a career close to home. And for our local businesses and contractors, it means a growing company right here in the parish that they can do business with.”

“Swyft Fiber is choosing to lead a five-state business from Greater New Orleans. That matters for our region because a national headquarters brings the people who decide where to hire, where to build and where to invest,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “We’re proud those decisions will be made in Metairie as Swyft Fiber expands its network across Louisiana.”