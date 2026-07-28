Swyft Fiber Expands Through Fastwyre Acquisition

NEW ORLEANS – Swyft Fiber announced it has acquired Fastwyre’s South Central fiber internet network, expanding its service territory across parts of Louisiana, Texas and Alabama. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

According to the company, the acquisition will allow it to expand its fiber broadband network and invest in upgrades to existing infrastructure serving homes and businesses in the newly acquired markets. Swyft Fiber said customers may experience improved network performance, increased reliability and, in some cases, faster internet speeds as the upgrades are completed.

“Swyft Fiber’s focus has always been to put customers first by providing dependable, high-speed connectivity,” said Jason Hunt, CEO of Swyft Fiber. “This acquisition allows us to extend that commitment to more communities while continuing to invest in the performance and resilience of our network.”

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The company said customers will not experience service interruptions during the transition and that local customer service and technical support will remain in place. Customers will receive additional information in the coming weeks regarding their service, account details and any future enhancements.

Swyft Fiber is a broadband provider offering fiber-to-the-home internet service in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi. Founded in 2020 by the former owners of Hunt Telecommunications, the company focuses on expanding fiber broadband access in underserved communities across its service area.

Swyft Fiber Overview

Swyft Fiber is a broadband provider that offers fiber-to-the-home internet service in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi. Founded in 2020 by the former owners of Hunt Telecommunications, the company focuses on expanding fiber broadband access in underserved communities across its service area, including homes, businesses and community institutions.