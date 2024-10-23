SwiftSight Unveils 5D Modeling System

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — SwiftSight, a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) with a mission to create and utilize the transformative power of 3D to 5D technology, has announced the launch of AURA (Advanced Universal Reality Analytics). AURA is a 5D modeling platform that aims to transform industries by integrating real-time 3D streaming, AI-driven spatial analysis, and predictive modeling. AURA’s capabilities span public safety, healthcare, autonomous navigation, and space exploration, offering real-time insights and future projections.​

“Having built this incredible system from the ground up, I am incredibly proud to see AURA officially launch in the marketplace,” said Christopher Jones, CEO and founder of SwiftSight in a press release. “Our team of talented professionals has been diligently working around the clock to bring all of this to life. It’s a big day for everyone at SwiftSight.”

AURA product lines range to support a wide variety of industries and are grouped into three collections: AURACore, AURAExplore and AURADiscover. According to SwiftSight representatives, all current and future products are intentionally designed to optimize decision-making across high-stakes sectors, setting a new standard for operational efficiency and innovation.

AURACinema is the marquee product focused on revolutionizing the entertainment and film industries. It is a revolutionary 4D motion picture production technology that replaces traditional cinematography processes, significantly enhancing cost-effectiveness and time efficiency in film and video creation.