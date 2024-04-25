SweetSpot Products Now Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods

BATON ROUGE – SweetSpot, a Baton Rouge-based maker of sports equipment, has announced that Dick’s Sporting Goods is its exclusive launch partner for a new product line. Previously known for its recreational baseball and softball products, SweetSpot now sells youth-friendly gear for golf, soccer, football and pickleball.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring our new products to customers across the country,” said Joe Lawrence, SweetSpot CEO. “Our goal is to inspire people of all ages to enjoy outdoor activities and create lasting memories with family and friends. We aim to provide memorable backyard experiences for everybody.”

“SweetSpot’s emergence in Dick’s Sporting Goods stores reflects the growing demand for outdoor recreational products that promote active lifestyles and social interaction among today’s youth,” said a company spokesperson. “Dick’s Sporting Goods’ belief that sports have the power to change lives complements SweetSpot’s mission to create the perfect balance between practice and play, and to make sports and the outdoors more accessible and more affordable.”

In February, SweetSpot announced a fundraising round led by Elysian Park Ventures, the private investment arm affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group, with participation from Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.

The SweetSpot brain trust includes Dave Soderquist, the company’s founder, Stan Levy (founder and CEO at marketing agency SASSO), Curtiz Cruz (former head of product engineering at Rawlings and Marucci Sports) and Blair Barbier (SweetSpot CFO). The company’s newly formed board of directors also includes sports executive Mike Fonseca, Mike Shildt (San Diego Padres manager) and Michael Fedele (former head of marketing at BodyArmor). An advisory board is composed of eight professional and retired athletes, including Jack Marucci, co-founder of Marucci Bats and director of performance and innovation at LSU.

“SweetSpot taps into our inner child,” said Levy. “We find the nostalgia of fun-filled backyard memories is often forgotten about. It’s a neglected joy we’ve revived with our brand, embracing the essence of play that captivates both the young and the young at heart.”