Swatch x OMEGA MoonSwatch Tour Stops at Canal Place

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Swatch is hosting an exclusive nation-wide tour that celebrates the collaboration between Swatch and OMEGA and it is stopping at Canal Place on June 21 – 22. Bringing the iconic Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection to enthusiasts and collectors, the Rolling Planet tour visits select locations around the country and gives shoppers an opportunity to explore and purchase from a selection of the MoonSwatch models.

The Rolling Planet is landing at Canal Place only on June 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and June 22 from noon to 6:00 p.m. It will be displaying limited-edition Swatch x OMEGA MoonSwatch pieces. These highly sought after watches are not sold online and only available for purchase at participating locations.

The MoonSwatch Rolling Planet will be parked near Saks on Level 1 at Canal Place, located at 333 Canal Street in New Orleans. MoonSwatch collection available on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last. Only credit cards will be accepted, no cash.

Swatch is a Swiss watchmaker founded in 1983 as a subsidiary of the Swatch Group. Created in response to the growing threat of inexpensive quartz watches from Asia, Swatch redefined the global watch market by offering affordable, stylish, and high-quality timepieces made with innovative plastic casings and Swiss engineering. The name “Swatch” is a contraction of “second watch,” reflecting its goal of offering fashion-forward, collectible watches people could own in multiples.

Beyond its accessible pricing and vibrant design ethos, Swatch played a critical role in revitalizing the Swiss watch industry during a time of intense competition. The brand became known for its limited-edition models, artist collaborations, and marketing that positioned watches as lifestyle accessories rather than just functional tools.

Swatch remains one of the world’s best-selling watch brands and is known for its innovation in both materials and design. The company has expanded into mechanical models, introduced smartwatch technology, and collaborated with high-end brands like OMEGA to create hybrid lines such as the MoonSwatch, which combine luxury design with Swatch’s broader market appeal.

OMEGA is a Swiss luxury watchmaker founded in 1848 by Louis Brandt in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland. Now headquartered in Biel/Bienne, OMEGA is one of the most prestigious brands within the Swatch Group and is internationally recognized for its precision, innovation, and legacy in sports timing and space exploration.

The brand gained global prominence through its role as the official timekeeper for the Olympic Games since 1932 and its reputation for high-accuracy chronometers. OMEGA is also famously linked to NASA; its Speedmaster Professional, known as the “Moonwatch,” was the first watch worn on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969.

OMEGA has also been the watch of choice for James Bond in film since 1995 and is known for innovations such as the Co-Axial escapement, which improves long-term precision and reliability. The brand produces collections like the Speedmaster, Seamaster, Constellation, and De Ville, combining technical excellence with refined design.

About Canal Place

Situated on the edge of the historic French Quarter, Canal Place is home to many notable, exclusive designer boutiques and a 9-screen movie theater. An on-site, four-star hotel, The Westin Canal Place, and a convenient covered parking facility add to Canal Place’s unique offerings.

Anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue, this world-class shopping center boasts a superb mix of stores including Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, MCM, Golden Goose Tiffany & Co, Brooks Brothers, lululemon athletica Tag Heuer, Breitling, Grand Seiko and Anthropologie. For more information, visit www.canalplacestyle.com. Connect with Canal Place on Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, Thread and Instagram (@canalplacestyle).