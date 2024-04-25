S&W Foods Announces $21M Investment to Expand Hammond Headquarters

HAMMOND, La. – From Louisiana Economic Development:

S&W Wholesale Foods, a Louisiana-based leading independent foodservice supplier, announced it is investing $21 million to acquire a new facility that will increase operational capacity and allow the company to fill orders for customers across the Gulf Coast more effectively and efficiently.

The company is expected to retain more than 100 existing jobs in Tangipahoa Parish. The project is estimated to create 60 construction jobs at peak construction.

“Louisiana’s world-class food scene extends beyond our many great restaurants to the locally-owned businesses that support this wide-ranging sector,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “There are success stories just like S&W Foods in every corner of Louisiana and LED is committed to supporting these businesses as they grow and export Louisiana’s food expertise far and wide.”

S&W Foods opened in Hammond in 1978. Since then, the company has secured partnerships ranging from local companies, such as Cajun Chef and LA Fish Fry, to globally recognized brands, such as Kraft Heinz and Nestlé, to supply customers with top quality products.

“I’m proud to see the company my parents started over 46 years ago right here in Tangipahoa Parish reach such a huge milestone in our company history,” S&W Foods President and CEO Paul Spalitta said. “Being Louisiana local is something we’re very proud of, and as Louisiana’s leading independent foodservice supplier, it’s important for me that S&W’s big move happen where our company roots began. I want to continue to grow and support this community and Louisiana’s hospitality industry that’s supported our growth and success for all these years. This facility will allow us to continue our growth for many years to come.”

The company has selected and is in the process of purchasing the existing building in Tangipahoa Parish. It anticipates necessary renovations, including a roof replacement and refitting to accommodate office space, will be completed by the end of the year.

“On behalf of Tangipahoa Parish, we’d like to thank S&W Foods and the Spalitta family for being an incredible asset to our community,” Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said. “This company has worked extremely hard to remain an excellent community partner through their years of growth and expansion. We also appreciate LED for lending their valuable resources and for working closely with S&W to assist them in seeing this project through to completion.”

To win the project in Hammond, LED offered S&W Foods an incentives package featuring a $700,000 performance-based award from the Economic Development Award Program for reimbursement of infrastructure costs and roof repair, contingent on approval from the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board.

“We are thrilled that S&W Foods has been able to acquire this facility to grow their multi-generational, family-owned business,” Tangipahoa Parish Executive Director of Economic Development Ginger Cangelosi said. “This group has been doing business in Tangipahoa for decades and has had quite a substantial economic impact on this entire region. We appreciate their continued investment in Tangipahoa Parish and offer our very best wishes for continued success.”

“It is exciting to see S&W Wholesale Foods expand their production facility in Hammond with this significant investment,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “The new facility will enhance their operational capacity, ensuring the retention of more than 100 valuable jobs for the area and underscoring Tangipahoa Parish’s commitment to fostering a thriving business environment. Moreover, the success of S&W represents continued growth in the region’s thriving food sector.”