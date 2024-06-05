Sustainable Construction Entrepreneur Wins Free Website

NEW ORLEANS — Get Online NOLA, a woman-owned small business specializing in digital marketing, has announced that the 2024 Get Online NOLA Grant recipient is Gro Enterprises. The sustainable construction materials company will receive a free website.

Gro Enterprises was founded by Joel Holton in 2022. It manufactures plant-based building materials designed to make homes and commercial buildings safer for both the inhabitants and the workers involved in building new construction. The startup’s initial goal is to help create more sustainable housing units in low-to-moderate-income communities around New Orleans.

“Winning this grant is a huge benefit to Gro Enterprises,” Holton said. “Get Online NOLA will be making our very first website which we know will help introduce our message and products to a wider audience. I’m excited for the future growth of my business and sustainable housing in Louisiana.”

Gro Enterprises is the third winner of the annual grant awarded by Get Online NOLA.

“We are so excited to award a new website to Gro Enterprises,” Wendy Dolan, the company’s founder, said. “Building eco-friendly websites is one of our company’s priorities, so seeing Joel’s passion for creating sustainable and healthier homes in New Orleans resonates with our values. Our team couldn’t be more excited to help Gro Enterprises shine online.”