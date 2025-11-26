Survey Ranks New Orleans Best City for Nightlife

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans has been named the top city in the United States for nightlife according to a report released in Nov. by Gambulls, an online platform recognized for its innovative approach to market analytics. Leveraging its experience analyzing consumer preferences and behavior, Gambulls conducted a comprehensive assessment of local entertainment options across various cities, focusing on factors that influence nightlife experiences.

Nightlife Ranking Metrics

The study evaluated six key metrics: bar density per 100,000 residents, closing times, average drink costs, availability of music and entertainment options, appetizer prices, and safety indices. By applying these criteria, Gambulls generated a "Total Fun Score" providing a data-driven snapshot of nightlife across the U.S.

With New Orleans achieving a Total Fun Score of 99, the report highlights the city's unique position as a prime destination for nightlife activities. Key findings for New Orleans included:

Number of bars per 100,000 residents: 52.6

Closing time: 24 hours

Average cost of a drink: $10

Cost of a half appetizer: $6

Total Fun Score: 99/100

In contrast, cities such as Dallas and Atlanta ranked lower in the nightlife standings due to earlier closing times and safety concerns. The detailed scoring of the top ten nightlife cities is as follows:

Rank City Safety Index Bars per 100K Bar Closing Time Avg. Drink Cost (USD) 1/2 Appetizer Cost (USD) Music/Entertainment Score Total Fun Score 1 New Orleans, LA 33.0 52.63 24 hours 10 6.06 38.00 99 2 Pittsburgh, PA 62.0 28.68 2:00 AM 10 4.31 24.00 75 3 Las Vegas, NV 44.4 35.03 24 hours 12 5.83 1.00 71 4 Columbus, OH 50.5 25.34 2:30 AM 10 5.3 53.00 63 5 Raleigh, NC 58.4 19.26 2:00 AM 10 5.53 45.00 63 6 Portland, OR 42.7 34.92 2:30 AM 11 5.44 71.00 61 7 Denver, CO 52.0 26.81 2:00 AM 11 4.83 35.00 59 8 Milwaukee, WI 33.8 43.28 2:30 AM 10 5.67 63.00 58 9 Salt Lake City, UT 65.5 13.46 1:00 AM 11 5.08 21.00 57 10 Orlando, FL 50.8 16.87 12:00 AM 11 4.93 69.00 54

Reflecting on the nightlife landscape, a spokesperson from Gambulls noted: “Nightlife is part of everyone’s life, regardless of economic conditions. College students usually spend 15-20% of their money on bars and parties, and the average adult has a $250 monthly budget on drinks and entertainment. There’s also a psychological aspect to it: studies show that people have higher work-life balance and life satisfaction if they always have a ‘fun budget’ planned, even a small one.”

Broader Recognition for Hospitality, Tourism, Music

Besides this top rating for nightlife, New Orleans has recently achieved some of the most prestigious awards and rankings on both national and global scales.

UNESCO Creative Cities

New Orleans has been officially designated a “Creative City” for Music by the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), joining only nine other U.S. cities and 407 member cities across 100 countries. The announcement, made Oct. 31 in Bogotá, Colombia, recognizes the city’s deep-rooted and globally influential music culture as a driving force for economic and social progress.

“This designation gives our musicians, music economy and our community prestigious global recognition and opportunities to connect and create impact with other international Creative Cities,” said Walter J. Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network, part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, identifies cities that have deeply integrated creativity into urban development where culture is not an accessory but a catalyst for economic, social, and environmental advancement.

New Orleans & Company partnered with the City of New Orleans and an advisory board to prepare and submit the application in March 2025. With its inclusion, New Orleans now becomes one of just ten U.S. members in the international network, and gains new opportunities for collaboration, cultural exchange, and recognition.

MICHELIN Stars

Louisiana’s culinary scene also reached a new milestone as the MICHELIN Guide unveiled its first-ever American South edition, awarding MICHELIN Stars to three New Orleans restaurants: Emeril’s, which earned Two Stars, and Saint-Germain and Zasu, each earning One Star.

The new regional guide marks the first time Louisiana has been included in the prestigious international dining benchmark, which until now focused primarily on select cities such as New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The inaugural American South edition covers six states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It also incorporates Atlanta, which joins the regional guide as part of Georgia’s existing MICHELIN selection.

Louisiana’s inclusion brings new international attention to a dining culture which has long been celebrated for its distinctive blend of Creole, Cajun and contemporary cooking. Among the state’s honorees, New Orleans led the way with three MICHELIN-Starred restaurants.

Top Ranked by Travel + Leisure

In addition, New Orleans was named the second-best U.S. city to visit in 2025 by Travel + Leisure in its World's Best Awards, praised for its exceptional food, vibrant culture, and deep-rooted history.

The annual survey asked readers to rate U.S. cities based on experiences related to sights, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. Santa Fe, New Mexico, claimed the top spot this year, ending Charleston’s 12-year run at No. 1.

New Orleans, a perennial favorite and Travel + Leisure “World’s Best Awards” Hall of Fame honoree, has consistently appeared on the list over the past decade. In 2023 and 2022, the city ranked among the top five U.S. cities, praised for its unmatched energy, musical heritage, and world-class festivals. In 2020, it held the No. 1 spot, recognized for its resilience and creativity during the early months of the pandemic.

The Gambulls findings reinforce that New Orleans is not just a city for vibrant nightlife but also a rich cultural destination.