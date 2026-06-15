Legal

Supreme Court Ruling Raises Risks for Freight Brokers

June 15, 2026   |By

Christopher J. Kane, partner and Global Trade & Transportation Team Leader at Adams & Reese. Supreme Court Ruling Raises Risks for Freight Brokers. Photo provided by Adams & Reese. NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC on May 14 made it easier to sue freight brokers involved

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