Superior Seafood Marks Bastille Day with Cheese, Wine

NEW ORLEANS — This Bastille Day, Superior Seafood is inviting diners to embark on a “fromage voyage” that bridges the artisanal cheese traditions of France and America, offering a taste of Paris in the heart of New Orleans.

On July 14, the popular St. Charles Avenue brasserie will feature specially curated cheese plates paired with premium wines, paying homage to the restaurant’s French-inspired roots and New Orleans’ centuries-old cultural ties to France.

“We’ve always had a strong French connection at Superior Seafood,” said Bob Kirchoff, co-owner of Superior Seafood. “Our 32-foot zinc metal bar was imported directly from Paris and shipped in one piece. It took a crane and more than a handful of men to place this masterpiece in the restaurant. When you step off St. Charles Avenue and into our front doors, you forget for a moment that you’re in New Orleans and might even want to utter a few words in French.”

- Sponsors -

Superior Seafood opened in Jan. 2012, revitalizing a former Copeland’s location that had sat blighted for years after Hurricane Katrina. “The building was vacant for a long time, and it was important for us to bring it back to life,” Kirchoff said. “We recently purchased the building in 2024, which shows our commitment to this location and the neighborhood.”

Since its opening, the restaurant has grown steadily, employing more than 80 workers. “Superior Seafood is part of Superior Restaurant Group, which started with one location in Shreveport in the early 1980s,” Kirchoff explained. “Now we have seven restaurants across Louisiana. Superior Grill was the first to come to New Orleans, but Superior Seafood is the only one like it in the group.”

This year’s Bastille Day offerings highlight a diverse selection of cheeses, beginning with American artisanal varieties sourced from St. James Cheese Company on Prytania Street. Diners can expect Vermont’s alpine-style cheeses, Wisconsin’s cave-aged selections, and innovative creations from California — all crafted using techniques rooted in French cheesemaking.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

The experience culminates with French classics, including creamy Camembert de Normandie, pungent Roquefort, and silky Époisses, each reflecting centuries of French craftsmanship and savoir-faire. The cheese plates, priced at $18, allow guests to choose between a Classic Cheese Plate paired with La Garenne Sancerre from France, or the Adventurous Cheese Plate complemented by Brewer Clifton from California’s St. Rita Hills. Wine pairings are available by the glass for $18 or by the bottle for $68.

“Our interior design makes you feel like you’ve stepped into a corner brasserie in Paris,” said Kirchoff. “From weathered antique mirrors and ruby red booths to the eclectic artwork, European bistro chairs, and 1930s reproduction lanterns, we’ve tried to create that laissez-faire French ambiance. The menu also stays true to classic French and Creole traditions, drawing inspiration from the city’s French origins.”

Paired with crusty baguettes, seasonal fruit, house-made preserves, and French wines, the Bastille Day cheese plate is intended to transform Superior Seafood into a neighborhood gathering spot reminiscent of a Parisian café.

- Sponsors -

“Each cheese tells the story of its homeland, from American innovation to French tradition,” Kirchoff said. “It’s a great way for guests to celebrate Bastille Day and experience a taste of both worlds.”

Superior Seafood is located at 4338 St. Charles Avenue. Reservations are recommended for Bastille Day celebrations.