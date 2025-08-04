Superdome Turns 50: Opened August 3, 1975

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The Caesars Superdome turned 50 this month, marking half a century as one of New Orleans’ most defining landmarks. From hosting championship games and legendary concerts to serving as a symbol of resilience in the aftermath of the Katrina disaster, the stadium has played a central role in shaping the city’s identity.

“Yesterday marked the 50th birthday of the Superdome, described by many as one of the most iconic buildings in the world, and arguably the greatest stadium ever built,” said Michael Hecht, CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.). “An architectural wonder and engineering marvel since opening in 1975, the Dome stands as a monument to ambition, ingenuity, and creativity.”

The Superdome Structure

That ambition took physical form in a structure that rises 273 feet above ground and stretches 680 feet in diameter. The Superdome’s roof spans 13 acres and is made of nearly 400,000 square feet of aluminum.

It remains the largest fixed dome structure in the world, sitting on a 52-acre footprint. A walk around its exterior covers about two-thirds of a mile. Inside, visitors navigate the stadium via 52 escalators and 22 elevators, with one of them reaching a length of 120 feet. Its exterior lighting system includes 26,000 LED fixtures.

The Dome’s construction was a bold and expensive undertaking. “Though initially estimated at $46 million, delays and rising costs pushed final expense over $160 million by its 1975 opening,” said Hecht. “By comparison, the recent SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles cost nearly $6 billion.”

The Superdome as Sports Venue

Over the years, the Superdome has cemented its place in sports history. It has hosted eight Super Bowls—more than any other stadium in the United States—and six NCAA Men’s Final Fours, including Michael Jordan’s game-winning shot for UNC in 1982 and Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell appearance in 2022. Thirteen college football national champions have been crowned at the Dome, beginning with Pittsburgh in the 1977 Sugar Bowl.

The stadium has also been home to the annual Sugar Bowl for nearly five decades, along with 229 Louisiana high school football championship games since 1981. In total, the Superdome has held 503 NFL games, including regular-season, preseason, and playoff contests for the New Orleans Saints.

"Post-Katrina, we’ve hosted two Super Bowls, two NCAA Men’s Final Fours, one Women’s Final Four, the annual Allstate Sugar Bowl, College Football Playoff Championships, three NBA All-Star Weekends, two WrestleManias (2014 and 2018, with more to come), UFC 318 and so much more," said Walt Leger, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company.

Concerts and Events Beyond Sports

The venue has also been a cultural touchstone far beyond football. A record-setting 87,500 fans packed the stadium for a Rolling Stones concert in 1981—considered the largest indoor concert in the world for decades.

More recently, Taylor Swift drew 191,000 fans to a three-night run in 2024, the highest-attended concert series in Dome history, averaging about 64,000 per night.

For the past 31 years, it has also served as the home of the Essence Music Festival which attracts around half a million attendees over 4 days.

Emergency Shelter During Katrina

One of the most defining chapters in the Superdome’s history unfolded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, when the stadium became an emergency shelter for an estimated 30,000 residents unable to evacuate. As floodwaters engulfed the city in Aug. 2005, images of the Dome’s shredded roof and overcrowded interior became stark symbols of the storm’s destruction.

“As we approach the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, perhaps the most important role played by the Superdome is as a symbol of New Orleans’ rebirth, and a metaphor for its resilience,” said Hecht. “The Superdome was used as a shelter of last resort for those in New Orleans unable to evacuate from Katrina when it struck on August 29, 2005. During the storm, a large section of the outer covering was peeled off by high winds, and photos of the damage quickly became an iconic image of the hurricane.”

The stadium reopened a year later in a moment that many recall as one of the most emotionally charged nights in the city’s history. “The magical and emotional reopening of the Superdome a year later will forever be the most meaningful moment in Superdome history,” Hecht said. “It was essentially a celebration of the Dome itself and amounted to a Super Bowl for locals.”

Recent Renovations and Successes

The Caesars Superdome recently finished a $560 million renovation prior to Super Bowl LIX, in addition to the over $450 million in renovations completed post-Katrina and the decade after.

"Caesars Entertainment spent $435 million to rebrand Harrah’s Casino and build a new 340-room hotel tower last fall. In addition, the Four Seasons Hotel+Residences moved into the former World Trade Center in 2020, and the Virgin brand entered New Orleans with a new downtown hotel opening in 2021," said Leger.

"Perhaps our best post-Katrina success metric is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ $14.5 billion Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System, one of the most technically advanced coastal flood protection systems in the world. This system of barriers, sector gates, floodwalls, floodgates and levees provide a veritable “wall” around the Greater New Orleans area," said Leger.

"During Hurricane Ida in 2021, the flood protection system worked as planned, and we hosted a major meeting in New Orleans two weeks later," Leger said. "This is vital as it instills confidence in residents, investors, visitors and customers that New Orleans is the most prepared community across the Gulf South, maybe in the nation, to weather future disasters."