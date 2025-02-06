Super Bowl LIX Ticket Sales Surge as Prices Drop

NEW ORLEANS — Super Bowl LIX ticket sales are climbing as fans take advantage of dropping prices, marking a shift in purchasing trends ahead of the highly anticipated championship game. According to StubHub, one of the world’s largest live event marketplaces, ticket sales have increased 12% since last year, driven by lower costs and strong local demand.

“With prices lower than last year, we’re seeing a huge appetite on StubHub for ticket sales from fans of both teams, and also fans who want to see this bucket-list event and historic rematch at a more accessible price point,” said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. “The number of tickets we’ve sold is up from last year, while total sales have surpassed 2023 when these teams last faced off in Arizona.”

Gametime, another leading live event marketplace app especially for last-minute ticket purchases, has also observed a steep decline in ticket prices. “Super Bowl prices continue to drop, making this year’s game one of the most affordable in recent history,” a Gametime spokesperson stated. “As of now, the lowest get-in seats are $3,740, a significant drop from $6,375 just one week ago.”

Ticket Trends and Buyer Insights

The decline in Super Bowl ticket prices is notable. According to StubHub, the average ticket price currently sits at $7,299, down 16% from last year and comparable to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix. Fans can secure entry for as low as $2,930, which is nearly 50% lower than prices at this point in 2024.

Gametime’s data corroborates this trend, showing a steady decline in prices leading up to the game. “We typically see the lowest prices either four days before the event or on game day itself,” the Gametime spokesperson added. “For instance, in 2024, our cheapest Super Bowl ticket dropped from $9,400 two weeks out to $7,100 on the day of the event. We expect a similar trend this year.”

Local enthusiasm for the game is also driving sales. StubHub reports a 47% increase in tickets purchased by Louisiana residents since Monday. Additionally, buyers from 48 states, plus Washington D.C. and 16 countries, have secured seats, with Pennsylvania leading the way, accounting for 15% of all tickets sold. Kansas and Missouri buyers collectively account for 8% of sales.

Market Comparisons and Best Time to Buy

Super Bowl ticket pricing has fluctuated significantly over the past few years. For comparison, last year’s lowest-priced seats were $8,764 just before kickoff, while the highest-priced tickets sold for $37,620. Two years ago, when the Chiefs and Eagles met, the cheapest seats were $6,264, with premium tickets reaching $33,042.

This year, Gametime reports that top-tier seats are selling for $17,787, a sharp decrease from last Friday’s price of $58,327. “The key takeaway for fans is to time their purchase strategically,” said Gametime’s spokesperson. “Our data suggests buying four days before the game or on the day of the event, as prices tend to rise slightly one to two days before kickoff.”

The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans has a seating capacity of approximately 73,000 for football games. With around 4,984 tickets still available on StubHub and prices continuing to fall, fans looking to attend Super Bowl LIX may find this year’s event one of the most accessible in recent memory. Both StubHub and Gametime agree—the best deals may still be ahead for those willing to wait.