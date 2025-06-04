Super Bowl LIX Results in $1.25B Economic Boost

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Greater New Orleans, Inc. has shared that the Super Bowl LIX brought more than football to New Orleans — it helped deliver one of the largest economic impacts in NFL history, serving as the centerfold of a historic era for Louisiana Economic Development, which has secured nearly $62 billion in new capital investment since the start of Governor Jeff Landry’s administration.

A newly released study from Louisiana State University’s E.J. Ourso College of Business found the event generated $1.25 billion in total economic activity statewide, more than doubling the impact of the 2013 New Orleans Super Bowl and ranking as the second most financially impactful Super Bowl of all-time, even when compared to much larger host cities.

“Super Bowl LIX was a tremendous success for New Orleans and all of Louisiana,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “Hosting the Super Bowl is so much more than a football game. It’s an opportunity to drive an economic impact that is both immediate and long-term. We seized the opportunity to showcase Louisiana, and we scored huge! ”

The study, authored by LSU Professor Dek Terrell and Economist Nikolas J. Henderson, highlights how the event reached beyond the big game to help grow local businesses, support thousands of jobs, and position Louisiana for even greater future growth.

Economic Impact at a Glance

$1.25 billion total statewide economic impact

9,787 local jobs supported statewide

$658 million in total spending by visitors and vendors

$395 million in wages generated for Louisiana workers

$82.7 million in state and local tax revenue

115,000 total attendees, including 100,000 from out of state, representing 45 U.S. states

The 2025 event also marked the 11th time New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl, matching Miami’s hosting record.

“New Orleans is one of America’s great sports cities—a shining example of culture, resiliency, and community empowerment,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

“By hosting its record-tying eleventh Super Bowl shortly after a national tragedy, the Big Easy showed us the power of coming together to achieve a common goal,” Goodell continued, “This impact report is the latest reminder that the Super Bowl is more than a game; it’s an economic engine that supports local businesses and residents, strengthening the host city and state. We are grateful to the New Orleans Saints and the civic and political leaders across Louisiana who welcomed our fans, partners, and media and made this achievement possible.”

A Message from New Orleans Saints Owner, Gayle Benson

“This Super Bowl was more than just a game. It was reflective of everything that makes our community so special. As we celebrate the incredible financial impact hosting a Super Bowl has on our economy, I look forward to quickly bringing everyone back together so that we can secure another Super Bowl in the immediate future,” said Benson.

“We have already started discussions with the NFL, and I have personally reached out to Commissioner Goodell, expressing our interest in hosting the game again very soon. Hosting our record-tying 11th Super Bowl was a proud moment for New Orleans and for the entire state of Louisiana. We showed the world our passion, our resilience, and the unmatched spirit of our people. I couldn’t be more proud of how our city came together with heart, hospitality, and purpose to deliver an unforgettable experience for the fans and for our home.”

Long-Term Exposure and Business Engagement

“The LSU study shows that the Super Bowl was an unrivaled opportunity in positioning Louisiana to win. The story we shared with the world was one of Louisiana’s aggressive push on innovation and economic development,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Governor Landry hosted thousands of visitors at the Louisiana Now Pavilion, where he showed unequivocally that Louisiana is open for business. His efforts and the efforts of everyone involved will pay dividends for years to come.”

For the first time in Super Bowl history, the Louisiana leadership seized on international exposure to promote the state as a top business destination. The effort centered around the 14,000 square-foot Louisiana NOW Pavilion, an immersive space that hosted more than 4,000 local, national, and international business leaders, entrepreneurs, journalists, and stakeholders throughout the entire Super Bowl week.

The multifaceted event venue, born of public and private partnership, was the headquarters for many successful state-sponsored events, including the launch of Louisiana Innovation, or LA.IO. This new brand and division of LED is dedicated to making Louisiana a leader in the development of high-growth, technology-enabled startup companies.

The Louisiana NOW Pavilion also gave rise to a strong media footprint. Hundreds of journalists visited the site, resulting in news coverage that reached more than 210 million people worldwide and garnering over $6 million in publicity value.

Infrastructure Upgrades Bring Super Bowl’s Impact Home

Leading up to the game, state and local officials conducted a coordinated infrastructure revitalization and economic development campaign that was key to the Super Bowl’s success. Infrastructure improvements, led by State Leaders, Greater New Orleans, Inc., the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the City of New Orleans and other partners, included road, drainage, lighting, and beautification projects totaling $70 million across more than 500 initiatives.

“Super Bowl LIX was more than a single event; it was the culmination of hard work, strategic investments, planning, and a united partnership,” GNO, Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht said. “What we accomplished with state and local partnership was truly remarkable and demonstrates what we can do when we have strong, united leadership. GNO, Inc. was proud to spearhead key infrastructure improvements, enhancements in public safety ,and beautification of the city. The world came to New Orleans and saw more than a great venue — they saw a Louisiana that delivers: in innovation, in energy, in international trade, in manufacturing, and yes, in hosting unforgettable global events.”

The week also shattered tourism records, with 75% of visitors staying more than three nights and widespread increases in spending across the hospitality and retail sectors. Cultural attractions saw surges in attendance, and staffing demand in event services reached new levels.

Broadcast Reach and Global Exposure for Louisiana Visibility

Nielsen reported a whopping number of nearly 128 million people watched Super Bowl LIX across TV and streaming platforms — the highest number of viewers in over a decade and an impressive four million viewers more than the next-highest viewed game

With Louisiana’s iconic music, food, and culture woven into the full broadcast experience, from pre-game to post-game coverage, viewers not only saw a world-class event, but a state continuing to prove its experience and capability of unique hospitality and offering endless opportunities well beyond the festivities.

A Shared Success

The success of Super Bowl LIX was the result of an unprecedented level of coordination among state and local agencies, economic development organizations, civic leaders, and private partners. From infrastructure upgrades to international business outreach, the event set a new standard for future host states.

“These results confirm what we already knew: when Louisiana’s communities unite to achieve a goal, we deliver at the highest level,” New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee Chairman and Entergy Corporation Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Marcus Brown, said. “Super Bowl LIX was more than a game; it was an economic catalyst and a powerful statement to the world that Louisiana is a premier destination for cultural enjoyment and business investment.”

“The hard work, planning, and determination of the Governor, state leaders, and our entire host committee and other partners paid dividends for the entire State of Louisiana. This massive effort exceeded expectations and demonstrated how a properly run, major event can lift an entire state. From small businesses to global brands, every part of Louisiana shared in this success. These incredible impact numbers prove it one of the most successful Super Bowls in history,” Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee President & CEO Jay Cicero said.

About Greater New Orleans, Inc.

GNO, Inc. is the regional economic development organization for Southeast Louisiana. GNO, Inc.’s mission is to create a Greater New Orleans with a thriving economy and an excellent quality of life, for everyone. More information can be found at www.gnoinc.org.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for driving capital investment, job creation and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes. Explore how LED is positioning Louisiana to win at OpportunityLouisiana.com.