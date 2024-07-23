Super Bowl LIX Partners Will Give $3M to GNO Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS – At a July 23 press conference, the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, Entergy, the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL Foundation announced a plan to give at least $3 million to Greater New Orleans nonprofits by the end of 2024.

The community-focused initiative is dubbed “Impact 59 Powered by Entergy.” It is an official Super Bowl LIX legacy grant program, designed to make a positive impact even after New Orleans has hosted its record-tying 11th Super Bowl on Feb. 9, 2025. The event will take place in the Caesars Superdome.

Regional corporate partners raised $1.5 million and the NFL provided matching dollars to stock the fund. More contributions could boost the total size of the fund. Grants could range in size from $25,000 to $250,000.

“Hosting and executing an incredible game is just one aspect of our responsibility,” said New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson at the event. “Equally important is our commitment to supporting our community and creating a lasting positive impact.”

“At the end of the day, the Super Bowl is much more than a game. Hosting our record tying 11th NFL Championship game will not only provide funding for our nonprofit community but will significantly boost Louisiana’s economy and provide opportunity to recognize our rich Louisiana heritage and diverse culture,” said Jay Cicero, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee.

The Super Bowl Host Committee is led by the New Orleans Saints and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. Impact 59 is a collaboration between the Host Committee, the New Orleans Saints, the NFL Foundation, the Entergy Charitable Foundation, Ochsner Health, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, and the NOLA Coalition.

The program’s funding will be awarded to organizations that focus on youth development, workforce training, education, health, and equity and inclusion. Nonprofit organizations selected must be located in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Plaquemines, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

Later this year, a grant selection committee will review eligibility and compliance of applications, select award recipients and make award determinations. The committee includes representatives of the NFL Foundation, the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, the New Orleans Saints, Entergy, Ochsner Health, United Way of Southeast Louisiana and others.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 23. Get details here.

“The Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program was established to ensure that the NFL and our partners leave a legacy of philanthropy and positive economic impact in the Super Bowl host community, extending far beyond the final whistle of the big game,” said NFL Vice President of Philanthropy Alexia Gallagher.

New Orleans has been hosting Super Bowls for 55 years. After Super Bowl LIX, it will be tied with Miami for hosting the most. The Host Committee said the event will have a $500 million economic impact statewide. In addition, more than 6,000 media members will help promote the city to the world.