Super Bowl LIX Infrastructure Update: Week of Dec. 16

NEW ORLEANS (Dec. 19, 2024) — In preparation for Super Bowl LIX, significant infrastructure improvements are being made across New Orleans, including street and sidewalk repairs that are expected to last approximately 10 years. According to GNO, Inc., this week’s work focuses on road repaving, sidewalk restoration and utility repairs in the French Quarter, Central Business District (CBD), and New Orleans East.

French Quarter Road Repaving

Work continued on multiple streets in the French Quarter with milling and paving operations taking place on Chartres, Peter, Conti, and Louis Streets. Clinton Street also saw patching and paving work, while milling was underway on the 1100 block of Louis Street and 500-600 blocks of Conti Street. Repairs to roads in this area are expected to last for 10 years.

Central Business District Road Repaving

In the CBD, road repaving is ongoing on several streets, including Old Poydras Street, Howard Avenue, and Broad Avenue, with concrete and milling operations taking place. Roadway resurfacing is also progressing on Union Street, while Perdido Street repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, December 20.

Hotel Collapse Site and Utility Repairs

Restoration work continues at the site of the hotel collapse, with ongoing road and utility repairs on Rampart, Iberville, and Burgundy Streets. Crews are also pouring the curb and gutter on Canal Street. One lane of Rampart Street has been reopened to traffic.

Sidewalk and Lighting Repairs

Sidewalk crews have been repairing sections of Rampart, S Peters, Gov Nichols, and Jackson Square streets, with work continuing in time for the holiday caroling season. Public lighting repairs are being carried out around Jackson Square, with additional lighting work on Bourbon Street and in the CBD.

New Orleans East and Additional Infrastructure Projects

In New Orleans East, the repaving of Downman Road is now substantially complete, with sidewalk repairs continuing on Lincoln Beach Boulevard and Providence Place. The S. Claiborne Water Main Line repair project is also progressing, with water line tie-ins occurring this week and roadway repaving slated to follow. The expected completion date for all work in this area is mid-January.

Ongoing and Future Projects

Looking ahead, several key projects are slated for completion in the coming weeks, including further French Quarter street repairs on Chartres, Governor Nicholls, and St. Philip Streets. In the CBD, resurfacing will continue on Perdido Street, Howard Avenue, and Carondelet Street. Additionally, mural work and lighting improvements are planned for Dauphine and Bourbon Streets as part of the Project French Doors initiative.

Completed Projects

Recent completed projects include the repaving and striping of Poydras and Julia Streets, along with work at the Union Passenger Terminal and Superdome Campus. Sidewalk repairs have also been finished on Royal Street and several streets in the CBD, while the BMIKE “Eternal Seeds” mural has been completed on the Hyatt New Orleans wall.

As infrastructure work continues, city officials remain focused on ensuring that New Orleans is fully prepared for the upcoming Super Bowl LIX and its associated events.