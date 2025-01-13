Super Bowl Infrastructure Program Update on Safety and Beautification Projects

NEW ORLEANS – As New Orleans prepares to host Super Bowl LIX, city officials are providing updates on the extensive infrastructure projects underway to enhance roads, sidewalks, lighting, and public spaces. These improvements, expected to provide long-term benefits for residents and visitors, include repaving, utility repairs, and beautification efforts across the city. The Downtown Development District’s Super Bowl infrastructure program aims to modernize and beautify the city while addressing infrastructure needs.

The French Quarter road repaving projects are expected to last approximately 10 years and include milling and paving at Ursulines Avenue (600–1000 blocks), Gov. Nicholls Street (600–1000 blocks), Burgundy Street (2200–2500 blocks), and Decatur Street (2200–2500 blocks).

In addition, paving operations will take place at Conti Street (500 block), Clinton Street (200 block), and the Central Business District (CBD). Milling operations will take place between Poydras and Canal on St. Charles Avenue, as well as on Natchez and Gravier Streets.

Additional CBD projects include S Broad Street, Old Poydras Street, S Johnson Street, S Rampart Street, Gaiennie Street, John Churchill Chase Street, Poeyfarre Street, and Constance Street, with milling already underway.

In terms of repairs, the City is carrying out ongoing street restoration on N. Rampart Street with one lane open. The City will also be actioning sidewalk, drainage and road repairs on Iberville St, sidewalk and milling operations on Canal St, and waterline repairs and milling on Burgundy St.

New Bourbon Street bollards are being installed at St. Louis and Toulouse Streets for traffic management and safety. There is also ongoing repair and the installation of security measures happening between Poydras and Canal including a concrete rampart. In Jackson Square the City is resettling stones and regrouting.

Lighting repairs and enhancements are also underway at I-10 Eastbound (between Exit 13C and Orleans Avenue) as well as in the French Quarter and near the Superdome.

The City is repaving and permanently striping Downman Road in New Orleans East while water main repairs, backfill, drainage, and leak repairs are underway at S Claiborne. The French Quarter and CBD’s sidewalks and streets are getting additional paving and striping, and additional mural projects are planned.

The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans reports that it has completed over two hundred orders while Poydras, Julia, Howard, and Girod Streets have been repaved and restriped. In addition, sidewalk work has been completed at Camp Street, Lafayette Square, and Royal Street.

Beautification projects like the BMIKE Eternal Seeds Mural on Girod Street and the HEAL Garage Mural have been completed. GNO Inc. stated that these beautification projects are designed to ensure that New Orleans shines on the global stage during Super Bowl LIX while delivering lasting infrastructure improvements for residents.