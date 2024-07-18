SUNO to Receive Over $300K from Energy Smart for Upgrades

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Southern University at New Orleans is expected to receive approximately $380,000 in cash incentives from Energy Smart, Entergy New Orleans’ energy efficiency program, for implementing a series of energy-saving upgrades across its campus. To date, SUNO has received $311,700 in incentives from Energy Smart to complete six energy efficiency upgrades that include HVAC replacement and installing building automation systems and LED lighting upgrades. The upgrades were funded entirely with Energy Smart program incentives.

“‘Entergy New Orleans is proud to partner with Southern University at New Orleans in their efforts to become more energy efficient,” said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO, Entergy New Orleans. “The funding provided to SUNO through the Energy Smart program not only helps cover the costs of their energy efficiency upgrades, but also supports SUNO in accomplishing its broader sustainability goals.”

SUNO is committed to making its campus more energy efficient and sustainable and plans to complete four additional projects scheduled for July completion. The estimated cash incentives for future projects are $69,000. In addition to the funds received to help cover the total project costs, SUNO anticipates significant reductions in energy bills and fewer maintenance requests in the future.

“As an institution of higher learning, Southern University at New Orleans should be leading the quest for a sustainable future for the betterment of not only our SUNO community, but for our planet as a whole,” stated Dr. James H. Ammons, Jr., chancellor, Southern University at New Orleans.

Energy Smart offers incentives to Entergy New Orleans business customers to implement energy-saving upgrades in their businesses and facilities. Helping customers become energy efficient and sustainable aligns with Entergy New Orleans’ commitment to reducing energy consumption in Orleans Parish. To learn how your business can save energy and receive incentives for energy-saving upgrades, visit //www.energysmartnola.com/businesses.