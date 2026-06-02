Sunday at the Point to Feature Watch Party

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday at the Point will take center stage on the West Bank this September as the Krewe of ALLA, in partnership with the Algiers Economic Development Foundation (AEDF), presents a new riverfront experience celebrating community, culture, and football.

Founded in Algiers, the Krewe of ALLA, an acronym for “ALgiers, LouisianA,” has deep roots on the West Bank and is best known for hosting the Krewe of ALLA parade, the headliner parade in New Orleans on the Wednesday preceding Mardi Gras. With “Sunday on the Point,” the organization returns to its origins to create a signature community event along the Mississippi River.

Scheduled for Sept. 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and aligned with an away game by the New Orleans Saints, this inaugural event will take place in historic Algiers Point, adjacent to the Algiers Ferry Terminal.

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Sunday at the Point Blends Game Day With Local Commerce

Attendees can expect a festive, family-friendly atmosphere featuring a large outdoor screen broadcasting the Saints game, along with a curated marketplace of local vendors showcasing small businesses offering food, beverages, and arts and crafts. With sweeping views of the Mississippi River and the French Quarter skyline, “Sunday on the Point” offers a uniquely New Orleans setting for game day.

“We are excited to create an experience that celebrates both our local entrepreneurs and our deep-rooted love of football,” said Dr. Stanton McNeely, President of the Krewe of ALLA. “Sunday on the Point is about bringing people together, on the West Bank and from across the river, to enjoy the energy of the Saints, the beauty of Algiers Point, and the creativity of our small business community. As an organization founded in Algiers, ALLA is especially proud to return to our roots and invest in the community that shaped us.”

LaVerne Toombs, Executive Director of the AEDF, highlighted the event’s broader impact: “This is more than a watch party; it’s an opportunity to showcase Algiers Point as a destination. We are proud to support an initiative that uplifts local businesses, drives economic activity, and invites locals and tourists alike to experience the charm and potential of this historic neighborhood.”

Algiers Point has a mix of locally owned cafés, bars, restaurants, and artisan retailers including but not limited to:

Congregation Coffee near the ferry landing

Tout de Suite Cafe, a longtime neighborhood breakfast/brunch destination

Barracuda – Algiers, an outdoor taco and drinks spot

The Crown & Anchor English Pub

Old Point Bar, featuring live music

Beatrixbell Handcrafted Jewelry

Conveniently accessible by ferry, car, or bike, “Sunday on the Point” welcomes attendees from both sides of the Mississippi River. Final event details, including the vendor lineup, will be announced later in the summer.

About the Krewe of ALLA

Founded in 1932 in Algiers during the Great Depression, the Krewe of ALLA (meaning AL-giers, LouisianA) was created by 50 West Bank men determined to bring joy, fellowship, and Carnival spirit to their community. From its first parade in 1933 with a single float, the organization has grown to become the headliner parade on the St. Charles Route on the Wednesday night before Mardi Gras. ALLA continues to honor its history and roots in Algiers as it approaches a century of parading.

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About Algiers Economic Development Foundation (AEDF)

Founded in 1991, the Algiers Economic Development Foundation (AEDF) works to build a business environment that supports investment, job creation, and economic growth throughout the West Bank of New Orleans. AEDF advances its work through advocacy, marketing, business recruitment and retention, small business support, and community development initiatives. The organization partners with local businesses, organizations, and civic leaders on efforts focused on economic development in Algiers.