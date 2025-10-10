Sumralls Join Son of a Saint as Ambassadors

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Son of a Saint proudly announces that Jon Sumrall and his wife Ginny Sumrall, have joined the organization as official ambassadors, further strengthening the mission to transform the lives of fatherless boys in New Orleans through mentorship, mental health support, and educational guidance.

The couple from Huntsville, Alabama, made New Orleans their home in 2023 when Jon was named Tulane’s 42nd head football coach. Since they arrived in the Big Easy, the Sumralls have immersed themselves in the community and have been supportive and engaged with Son of a Saint.

“Ginny and I are excited to partner with such a fantastic organization. We value the mission and opportunities that are provided to young boys of New Orleans and look forward to being a part of that,” said Jon. “Jon and I were drawn to the work of Son of a Saint immediately. We are excited to join forces in serving the youth of our city,” said Ginny.

As Ambassadors, the Sumralls will help raise awareness, engage with mentees, and support key initiatives that extend Son of a Saint’s reach and impact throughout the Greater New Orleans community and beyond. They were instrumental in the success of Son of a Saint’s 2025 Women’s Luncheon, which was a recently held fundraising event to celebrate the impact of the organization and the dynamic women throughout the community who support it.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall and his wife Ginny to the Son of a Saint family,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “Their passion for mentorship, leadership, and uplifting young people aligns perfectly with our mission. As influential figures in our community, their presence and support will undoubtedly inspire our boys and help expand the impact of our work. We’re honored to have them join us as Ambassadors.”

Son of a Saint Ambassadors play a key role in advancing the organization’s mission by raising awareness, expanding community engagement, and supporting the holistic development of the young men we serve. The Sumralls’ involvement will be pivotal in inspiring the next generation of young men through consistent support and visible leadership.

Jon and Ginny now join former Tulane basketball standout Sion James in partnership with Son of a Saint. James, who came on board as an ambassador in June 2025, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Freeman School of Business in 2024 and was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2025 NBA Draft.

For more information about Son of a Saint, its roster of Ambassadors, its programs, and ways to contribute, visit www.sonofasaint.org or call (504) 561-7508. Donations may be mailed to: P.O. Box 19205, New Orleans, LA 70179.

About Son of a Saint

Son of a Saint launched in 2011 to address the burgeoning problem of fatherless boys in the New Orleans area. Under the direction of Bivian “Sonny” Lee III, the 501(c)(3) organization is dedicated to its mission of transforming the lives of young males through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences, and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships. For more information or to get involved, visit www.sonofasaint.org.