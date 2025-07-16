Summer Salon Supper Club Launched at NOMA

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Café NOMA and Ralph Brennan Catering & Events are proud partners in the Salon Supper Club at the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA), a new, innovative series that transforms the museum’s historic galleries into intimate dining venues where art and cuisine intersect.

The second event in the series, “A Taste of West Africa and New Orleans,” on July 17 – in honor of the New African Masquerades: Artistic Innovations and Collaborations exhibit – pairs Ralph Brennan’s expert culinary team with the talents of Chef Serigne Mbaye of Dakar NOLA, the 2024 James Beard Award Recipient for “Best New Restaurant.



This summer partnership represents everything we strive for at Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group—bringing together exceptional culinary talent to create experiences that celebrate our city’s unique culture,” said Ralph Brennan. “The collaborative efforts between our team and Chef Mbaye allow us to showcase how food can tell stories just as powerfully as the art on the walls.”



“A Taste of West Africa and New Orleans,” will feature progressive food stations throughout the museum’s galleries, allowing guests to experience an exhibition-inspired menu, created by collaborative teams of Executive Chef Chris Montero and Chef de Cuisine Chris Fite of Café NOMA and Chef Mbaye of Dakar. “The collaboration between our team and Dakar NOLA has been extraordinary,” said Chris Montero. “Chef Mbaye’s approach to West African cuisine paired with our experience in New Orleans hospitality creates something truly special for NOMA’s guests.”



Extending beyond this one-night epicurean event, Café NOMA celebrates this partnership between Mbaye, Montero, and Fite with a New Summer dish on the menu – Chicken Yassa Bowl – Chicken Thighs marinated in Lemon, Onions, and Dijon Mustard then braised in a rich Onion Sauce served over a West African grain, Fonio. Alongside this inspired, traditional Senegalese dish is a Black-Eyed Pea Salad with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Bell Peppers, and Lime Juice. [dairy-free, gluten-free]



“We’ve always believed that great hospitality is about more than just serving food—it’s about creating moments that bring people together,” Brennan said. “This partnership allows us to do that in a completely new setting while supporting an institution that’s vital to our community.”



“The Salon Supper Club: A Test of West Africa and New Orleans” on July 17 runs from 6PM to 9PM, with patron tickets at $250 and general admission at $150. Proceeds support NOMA’s exhibitions, initiatives, and programming. For more information and tickets, click HERE.

About Café NOMA

Café NOMA by Ralph Brennan has undergone a thoughtful evolution that links its offerings to the museum’s art collections and the city’s culinary traditions. Led by culinary curator, Executive Chef Chris Montero, the menu is seasonal, artisanal, and local as ever, with Big Salads, savory Flatbreads, colorful Market Bowls, Paninis, Sandwiches and specialty Fries focused on the flavors of New Orleans’ extensive culture. Premium hot beverages, beers and wines, and cocktails, like the Café NOMA Lemonade, offer refreshing sustenance to suit every mood and time of day.

Blurring the lines between refreshment retreat and gallery space, Café NOMA features a dramatic installation of colorful and distinctly shaped vessels for food and drink from the museum’s decorative arts collection which showcases the rich variety of design and artistry of global food and beverage traditions over time – and the ongoing importance of such traditions in the city of New Orleans.

Cafe admission is free every day via the front desk at NOMA.

About the Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group

Nola Bred. Nola Fed. It’s more than just a spirited slogan of Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group. For Ralph Brennan, an acknowledged voice of the New Orleans restaurant community, it is a way of life

At the Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group, we invite you to embark on a journey through the rich tapestry of New Orleans’ culinary heritage. For over four decades, the Brennan family has been dedicated to serving up exceptional dining experiences that celebrate the vibrant flavors and unique culture of this iconic city.

For more than 25 years, Ralph Brennan has led his restaurants to embrace a culture which upholds the core values for each staff member to achieve personal excellence – champion a strong work ethic, genuine respect of others, mastery of guest satisfaction, adaptation to change and innovation, and community enrichment.

The Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group is proud to support local non-profit organizations in their fundraising efforts.